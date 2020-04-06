HALIFAX -- RCMP have arrested a 41-year-old Waycobah First Nation man after he shared child pornography on a social media application.

On April 5, the RCMP’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit searched a home in Waycobah First Nation, N.S.

Investigators were directed to the residence after an unspecified social media application told law enforcement that child pornography had been shared on their service.

On April 6, RCMP charged 41-year-old Nicholas Martin of Waycobah First Nation with transmitting child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Martin was released on a number of strict conditions and is scheduled to appear before the courts on June 3.

RCMP warn that during this State of Emergency, children in Nova Scotia may have more unsupervised access to the internet, putting them at greater risk of harm. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to continue monitoring their children’s online activities.