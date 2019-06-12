

CTV Atlantic





Police say a wayward exercise ball caused a four-car collision in Halifax Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on North West Arm Drive, near Washmill Lake Drive, around 7:30 a.m.

Police say the ball rolled into oncoming traffic and one vehicle stopped to avoid it. The next two vehicles came to a stop behind the first vehicle, but they were struck from behind by a fourth vehicle, causing the four-car pileup.

The driver of the fourth vehicle -- a 27-year-old man from Harrietsfield, N.S. -- was issued a ticket for following too closely.

No injuries were reported.