'We all want the same thing': HRM council targets developers as housing crisis worsens

Halifax Regional Council is exploring new ways to tackle the housing crisis.

Council voted Tuesday to investigate a couple of options targeting developers, including asking the province to approve a big tax hike for land that sits unused in the serviced area of HRM, and withholding demolition permits until a building permit has been issued.

“I am getting hundreds of emails about Robie Street, and I need a report – I’m not saying we’re going to do it – I need a report to say what’s possible," said Councillor Waye Mason, who requested the motion.

“What exactly is a building permit that’s going to be allowed for someone to pull a demolition? “I’m putting a shed,” right? “I’m doing the minimal thing possible." said Mason.

"And there’s no guarantee when someone’s pulled a really cheap building permit, that’s they’re going to actually build anytime soon or, if that’s what they’re going to build, they can change. Empty lot tax, however, chef’s kiss! Lots of jurisdictions have done that and that is a real incentive," he added.

"We’ve got a lot of empty lots right now where, they’ve torn down the buildings because they expect that it will be a while before they can build and the taxes are going to be lower if they have an empty lot than if they keep the buildings rented. And, you know what? Let’s make it more expensive. So I think this is something we should ask the province about."

Donna Mendes has noticed other issues with large empty lot in her North end neighbourhood.

"I walk by here quite often, and there's a lot of dumping. It's nothing to see bags and bags of garbage in there," she said.

"In the past, it was really nice walking by. Beautiful neighbourhood. There were row houses, family dwellings. There was a local barber shop on the corner that was very busy. It was just a nice stroll down this street, and now it's just a bunch of bush and weeds," she said, standing beside the property near Robie Street.

But some councillors expressed reservations, including Paul Russell, who asked the motions be split prior to the vote.

“I think what will happen if we disallow the demolition until there’s a building permit effectively, then we’re going to end up with a lot of sites like the Bloomfield School, where we get a building that is basically falling down, and they don’t have a building permit, so they aren’t going to try for a demolition permit – they’re just going to let it fall down. And it’ll take years," said Russell during the meeting, which is available online.

CTV News reached out to three prominent developers for comment.

Two didn't respond, while the third was out of town.

Just steps away from city hall, in the far end of Grand Parade, a small homeless encampment has sprung-up and reaction to the proposals there was generally positive.

"It's a step in the right direction to stop landlords from selling their buildings and them getting knocked down and sitting empty, and these buildings that could be affordable housing for people like us, right?", said Joseph Rolfe, who gave-up a two-bedroom apartment for $1295/month for personal reasons.

"I'm realizing now how hard it is to actually find a place, even for that price," he said.

"How can you allow this to happen?", said outreach worker Darrin Smith, arguing a rent cap is needed.

"Apartments are not that valuable. Especially when you own all those units. You can't tell me you're not making money," said Smith.

Amber Anderson agreed.

"Absolutely, I'm for it," she said.

"I think this will help with the homeless and the housing crisis that we're dealing with right now. I'm hoping when it comes to the renovictions and different things like that, that it'll also be able to curb this crisis," she added.

Asked if there was anything she wanted people to know about the crisis and the people dealing with it, Anderson didn't hesitate.

"I would like everyone to know that, when it comes to homeless people, we're all different. We all come from different backgrounds. We got here differently. I'd like people to drop the stigma towards homelessness and the people that are struggling with it. And just show kindness to us as people because we'll show it back," she said.

"We just all want the same thing."

