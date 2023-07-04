'We are out in the nature and it's really fun': Maritime summer camps in full swing

With school out until September, summer camps are now in full swing across the Maritimes.

The YMCA’s Glen Carpenter Centre located just outside of Saint John, N.B., is among the busiest in the region with more than 1,000 kids attending each summer over the course of the 10 weeks of programming.

Located on Ashburn Lake, the Glen Carpenters Centre camp focuses on the outdoors. Much of the time is spent in the water -- whether it be swimming, kayaking or enjoying a water trampoline.

Malachy Goguen is one of many kids who loves being able to swim in the lake.

“I really like boating too,” says Goguen.

Fellow camper Yaman Farag shares that sentiment.

“Boating is one of my favorites,” he says.

Some of the kids have been attending the camp for a number of years. For Rebecca Hurley, it is her fourth summer at the Glen Carpenter camp.

“I feel so at home here,” says Hurly. “I love all the people here and it makes me want to come back every summer.”

“It’s honestly because we are out in the nature and it’s really fun,” says camper Ilona Posatska, who is enjoying a fifth straight year at the camp. “My friends are here and I’ve made a lot of friends.”

The YMCA offers programming at 10 different locations from Sussex, N.B., to St. Stephen, N.B., ranging from day camps to overnight stays. More than 5,000 kids attend the camps each year, with the most popular site being the Glen Carpenter Centre.

With activities ranging from paddle boarding, fishing, camp games, biking, and even counsellor in training programs, campers have no shortage of things to do.

Program coordinator Margaret Holder first attended the camp as a child, and knew then she would return one day as a counsellor.

“From the first time I walked in,” Holder says. “I didn’t think I’d be program coordinator though, so that’s amazing.”

“I love kids,” Holder continues. “Kids are so much fun to be around and they are so funny. Just to be able to do the activities I did as a kid and still doing them now is amazing.”

Shilo Boucher is the president and CEO for the YMCA of Greater Saint John. She notes the importance of the Glen Carpenter Centre’s outdoor theme with where the world is today.

“Because of the devices they’ve grown up with, they don’t get outside,” Boucher says. “They don’t get to just be a kid and learn about the trees and the bugs and all the things that are out here. So we provide that type of programming, which I think is critical to their long-term mental health and their success as kids.”

The YMCA also does its part to help remove barriers, whether it be through finances or transportation among other ways to ensure each kid has the chance to come to camp.

“That’s what’s cool about the ‘Y’,” says Boucher. “As a charity, we do whatever we can to ensure kids have the best summer ever.”

Soon kids will be able to enjoy the centre 12 months of the year. In 2024, the site will begin to offer year-round programming rather than just 10 weeks of the summer.

“The first step was adding a road,” Boucher says, referring to a new paved entrance into the property. “We are going to add a year-round facility which will be a building about 5,000-square feet. which will allow us to provide outdoor education after school hours.”

Boucher notes day trips from schools and those in the YMCA member base would also have access 12 months of the year.

“Everyone is excited to see this facility used year-round,” says Boucher. “The more programming for kids from five to 12-years-old is also a huge impact for the community.”

