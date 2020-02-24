HALIFAX -- A mother-son business team is striving to protect wild land in the Maritimes, one hoodie at a time.

Their newly-formed company, Robin Hoodies, is based in Meteghan, N.S. Founders Sheila Henderson and Justin Comeau guarantee 50 per cent of all sales -- starting with hoodies -- will be used to purchase spaces where animals can live safely.

The pair’s deep love of nature inspired them to start the rewilding company.

“First we heard about the UN report on climate change; that caught our attention,” explains Comeau. “Then the report on biodiversity came out and it seemed like the planet was becoming a bleak place. It felt like we were ruining a paradise and it was discouraging.”

When it comes to the kind of land they’re looking for, Henderson says it doesn’t have to be big, just pesticide-free -- creating a safe and natural environment for wildlife.

“Humans have taken too much and it’s time to give back,” says Henderson. “It’s also time to stop borrowing so heavily against future generations. We are robbing ourselves and future generations of their natural heritage.”

The new business has yet to purchase any land, but it’s keeping an eye on some prospective spaces across the province -- with a goal of expanding to other parts of the country.

However, a local supporter has gifted Comeau and Henderson with a piece of land in Church Point, N.S.

“It’s not a big piece and it is already fairly wild,” explains Comeau. “We are really grateful for this first piece because it will allow us to show people how much diversity can be found on even a small piece of land.”

So far, Robin Hoodies has one part-time employee; Tristan MacAlpine works on its social media pages.

One of the company’s first customers was Philip Meuse, who says supporting the initiative was an obvious choice.

“I think it's important to do everything within our power to save nature from ourselves,” he says.

Hoodies are available on the company’s website.

Comeau says their company prides itself on doing good deeds for others and the environment -- much like the heroic outlaw Robin Hood.

One way they’re doing that is by accepting a customer’s old hoodie when they no longer want it, or it’s no longer wearable, in exchange for a discount towards a new purchase.

“We don’t care if they are torn or stained,” says Comeau. “We will repair or repurpose them. We don’t want to add to the garbage problem, and now that we have put a garment into circulation, we take responsibility for it to the end of its lifecycle.”

Another way they’re addressing climate change is by including a heavy piece of twine and a wooden clothespin with every sale, encouraging customers to line-dry their clothes all year round.

“We are serious about leaving the world a better place and we think all businesses should have that goal as their starting point,” says Henderson.