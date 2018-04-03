

A Nova Scotia woman is speaking out about the murder of her brother, saying her family is devastated by the loss and seeking justice for those responsible.

Suzanne Dalrymple says her brother will be remembered as a loving family man.

“He was a father of three beautiful kids and he loved them so much. He was an amazing son, he was a husband, he was our brother,” says Dalrymple.

“He was happy, he loved life, and this just wasn’t fair. It wasn’t fair that somebody took him from us, such a cowardly act.”

Police have not released the man’s identity.

The RCMP responded to a 911 call at a home on Willow Street in Millbrook First Nation, N.S. just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, they found a 46-year-old man who wasn’t breathing. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 25-year-old man from Millbrook and 35-year-old woman from Truro are facing charges in connection with his death.

Kevin Brian Sylliboy is charged with second-degree murder while Grace Marie Scott is charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Police do not believe the incident was a random act.

“We’re devastated. We are so heartbroken,” says Dalrymple. “I want justice for him. He was a good man.”

She says her family’s strong faith is helping them cope with the loss.

“He loved Jesus and that’s one thing that my family is really at ease with, knowing that he’s home, that he’s free, he’s with his maker,” says Dalrymple. “That really puts us at ease.”

Sylliboy and Scott appeared Tuesday in Truro provincial court. They are scheduled to return court next week.