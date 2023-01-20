'We are totally shocked': Popular Cape Breton café up for sale

One of the only year-round restaurants along Cape Breton’s Cabot Trail is up for sale.

The Dancing Goat café and bakery has served up sought-after food in the Margaree, N.S., area for years.

“That’s the buzz this week in Inverness, that’s all we’re hearing. We are totally shocked,” said customer Kay Dugas. “Where are we going to hang out for a cup of tea once in a while?”

The property, located in North East Margaree, is listed online for an asking price of $835,000.

Longtime owner Merv Tingley tells CTV News it’s been 18 years and an incredible experience, but he’s ready to move on to other things. He says his goal is to find a buyer who will continue the vision he has always had for the business.

“I mean, I understand. The owner is ready for something different,” said Tracey Morrison, an employee at the Dancing Goat.

Morrison said she is hopeful the new buyer will have the same love and vision for the café as Tingley does.

“I’m a faithful employee, and I’m a faithful customer,” said Morrison. “So I love this place behind the counter, or on the other side of the counter.”

Café staff say, with most other restaurants on the Cabot Trail closed during the winter, there is little competition for customer dollars.

“It’s a little bit of a gold mine, and it’s a necessity in this community," said Morrison.