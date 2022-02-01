'We blame it on the pandemic': Cape Breton gift shop prepares to close its doors for good

GLACE BAY, N.S. -

A family-run gift shop in Cape Breton is closing its doors for good after struggling to stay open during the pandemic.

Arlie's Gifts has been a fixture for years on Commercial Street in Glace Bay, N.S.

The mom-and-pop style shop had three locations in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality before COVID-19 hit. Two others have already closed and now the flagship store in Glace Bay, where it all started, will soon be shutting its doors.

"We blame it on the pandemic. It really killed business the last three years,” said store owner Earl Morgan.

“Lately people have been following the rules. They're just not coming out to shop."

Some of the employees have been around nearly as long as the store itself.

"It's sad to see it close. I enjoyed my job,” said Joan McCormick.

"Our loyal customers, a lot of them have passed on and then online shopping didn't help any, but I'm ready to retire."

The closure of Arlie's is the latest in a long list of shops along Glace Bay's main drag to close during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've lost probably 15 businesses in the last 10 years,” said Morgan.

“It's kind of sad that I think we're the last ladies' wear in any downtown in Cape Breton.”

For Morgan, it's the end of a long career that started by ringing in customers at a store run by his parents 70 years ago. For now, he's enjoying the crowds coming for one last bargain.

"The last five days have been unreal,” said Morgan.

“Just steady at the cash register continually. People expressing their condolences that we're going and they're going to miss it."