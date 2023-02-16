'We can no longer sit back': Mi’gmaq First Nations look to claim more of New Brunswick
Speaking out about the fact that they never ceded the lands and waters in New Brunswick, eight Mi’gmaq communities are claiming title to most of the province and even parts of the offshore water.
“We’re formally notifying the government, the province of New Brunswick and the public, that the lands and waters here in this province, that our ancestors have used, occupied, stewarded and cared for, since time and memorial or thousands of years, still belongs to us,” said Chief Sacha Labillois of Ugpi’Ganjig First Nation.
“We can no longer sit back and be spectators in our homeland,” said Chief Rebecca Knockwood of Amlamgog First Nation in a media release.
“It’s now the time to govern lands for the protection and benefit of future generations.”
The group of First Nations is represented by Mi’gmawe’l Tplu’taqnn Inc. (MTI) and says this move is “a step towards self-determination and full recognition of our rights.”
However, the New Brunswick government says the new claim, paired with previous ones, means there are now First Nation claims against all land in the province.
“First Nations are claiming the entire Province of New Brunswick, including the majority of the Bay of Fundy and the Northumberland Strait,” said David Kelly, the communications officer for Aboriginal Affairs.
MTI says it worked with a legal team, mapping team and research team in order to determine the new title claim within the province.
“The province did say something about that First Nations are now claiming all of the province and I’d flip that around and say that it’s the province that’s claiming all the First Nations Territory,” said Derek Simon, legal counsel and negotiator for Mi’gmawe’l Tplu’taqnn Inc. (MTI).
“So this is about righting that wrong and talking about the people who have been here, as Chief Sacha said, from time and memorial.”
The group says it is only looking for the return of Crown lands and industrial freehold lands.
“Landowners in the Province of New Brunswick do not need to worry,” said Chief George Ginnish of Natoaganeg.
“We are not looking at taking your homes, cottages, or properties. Our assertion of title is against the Crown and a small number of companies using industrial freehold lands in which the Crown still asserts an interest.”
“We will be seeking compensation from the Crown for the loss of use of private lands,” he adds.
However, what that compensation might look like hasn’t been figured out yet, according to Simon.
“I don’t think we’ve formulated the dollar amount if that’s what you’re asking, I mean there’s a lot of moving pieces here and there’s a lot of discussions that have to happen before we get to that point,” he said.
“The real focus about it is recognizing Mi’gmaq ownership of what’s sometime called Crown land or industrial freehold land in the province, and the Mi’gmaq have a right to use those lands and make decisions regarding those lands.”
Kelly said the title claim will be reviewed in the coming days and weeks, including how the new title claim impacts previous claims made to government.
“The province will address the Mi’gmaq’s position in due course and as part of that process must consider how it implicates the current claim by the Wolastoqey to land that is in the Mi’gmaq map area,” said Kelly.
Meantime, the six chiefs of the Wolastoqey Nation responded to MTI’s title claim and the overlap with a press release on Wednesday, confirming that discussions are already underway between the leadership groups.
“These discussions, like our collaboration on many matters, have been open, friendly and productive,” said the chiefs in the release.
“We wish to amplify [Wednesday’s] call from the Mi’gmaq chiefs: It’s time for the Government of New Brunswick to see the importance of negotiating recognition and implementation of Indigenous title.”
MTI says all the information, map and details on the new title claim have been shared with other nations, along with the New Brunswick and federal governments.
“Any overlaps between the assertion of titles will be resolved among the nations,” said Chief Sacha Labillois of Ugpi’ganjig.
Right now, MTI says it already has a “negotiation table with the Government of Canada and the Province of New Brunswick where Aboriginal Title is one of the topics for negotiation.”
Simon says, at this point in time, the ball is in the government courts.
“The Government of Canada has already indicated a willingness to sit down and discuss title, but most of the Crown land in the province are ones that the province has search control over, so really, they’re the one that needs to come to the table,” he said.
He added that MTI is ready to start conversations immediately, or whenever the government is ready.
At this time, there are no plans to go to court, but that can change if the province is “unwilling to have meaningful discussions.”
However, Chief Labillois says she is optimistic that both levels of government will enter into good-faith negotiations and will want to implement the Mi’gmaq title.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Downed objects most likely benign, Biden says, vowing new rules for U.S. skies
U.S. President Joe Biden says the three unknown flying objects he ordered shot down over the U.S. and Canada earlier this month were likely no danger to national security. Biden says the objects were downed expressly because they did pose a potential risk to commercial air traffic.
Student, 15, in critical condition after shooting at Toronto high school
A Grade 10 student has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a shooting at a high school in Toronto.
Bruce Willis' family shares an update on his health and new diagnosis
The family of Bruce Willis has announced the actor is suffering from a form of dementia called frontotemporal dementia, or FTD for short.
Oppose Canada's 'xenophobic' foreign property tax, U.S. critics urge Biden admin
A New York congressman wants to enlist the U.S. secretary of state to oppose what he calls Ottawa's 'discriminatory' campaign against foreign property owners.
Trudeau to deploy navy vessels to Haiti for intelligence gathering
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a slate of new supports for Haiti in the Bahamas on Thursday including humanitarian aid and some naval vessels to help with surveillance.
New leads in Ont. woman Elnaz Hajtamiri's abduction case as police release images of 3 suspects believed to be in GTA
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released a series of new images of people they say are wanted as suspects in the disappearance of an Ontario woman allegedly abducted in Wasaga Beach more than one year ago.
New study finds possible link between dementia rates and gender inequality
Research has shown more women worldwide are affected by dementia than men, and a new large-scale study suggests gender-based social and economic disadvantages may be to blame.
Here's where average home prices have dropped the most in Canada
While most Canadian real estate markets saw a drop in average home prices in January, not all regions are reporting the same level of decline. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes currently on sale in markets that are seeing some of the largest decreases in average home prices year-over-year.
How do you know if your child has long COVID? WHO releases new definition
The World Health Organization has released a new definition for post COVID-19 condition, commonly known as long COVID, in children and teenagers.
Toronto
-
Niagara Falls tourist district dealing with influx of thousands of relocated migrants
The mayor of Niagara Falls is calling on the federal government to come up with a plan and provide resources for thousands of migrants staying in the city's tourist district.
-
Student, 15, in critical condition after shooting at Toronto high school
A Grade 10 student has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a shooting at a high school in Toronto.
-
$2.1M worth of allegedly stolen cars headed for Dubai seized by police
Police west of Toronto have seized 35 vehicles they say were stolen from across the Greater Toronto Area and packed in shipping containers headed for Dubai.
Calgary
-
Suspicious death in Calgary park; police seek Deerfoot dash-cam footage
Calgary police are appealing to drivers who use a section of Deerfoot Trail in their morning commute to help officers as they investigate a suspicious death.
-
2 people arrested in 2021 death of Calgary toddler
Following 'a lengthy and complex investigation,' Calgary police have arrested a man and a woman in connection with the death of an 18-month-old boy in 2021.
-
13-year-old charged after man stabbed outside Calgary Tim Hortons
Calgary police say a teenager has been charged in connection to a stabbing outside a Tim Hortons.
Montreal
-
Funeral underway for four-year-old boy killed in Quebec bus crash last week
A funeral will be held today for one of the two young children killed when a bus crashed into a daycare last week in Laval, Que., just north of Montreal. The ceremony for Jacob Gauthier is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Ste-Rose-de-Lima church, about two kilometres from the site of the tragedy.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Snow and freezing rain moving into southwestern Quebec
Montreal is getting ready to go from rain and record-breaking warmth on Wednesday back to snow and wintery weather Thursday night into Friday. A low pressure system moving up from the United States will bring snow into southwestern Quebec beginning Thursday evening. Montreal will see snow begin Thursday after the evening rush-hour, as temperatures drop, and the snow will intensify overnight. The city could pick up 10 to 15 cm of snow into Friday.
-
Six arrested in alleged drug trafficking ring between Montreal and Toronto
Six people were arrested in Quebec Thursday morning in connection with an alleged drug trafficking operation between Montreal and Toronto. Five men and one woman, all between the ages of 25 and 27, were arrested at their respective homes in Montreal, Repentigny and Chateauguay.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reducing student loan interest rate, doubling grace period, capping tuition hikes
The Alberta government will cap post-secondary education tuition hikes at two per cent starting in 2024-25.
-
Alberta announces most popular, unique baby names of 2022
Alberta has released the list of names of babies born in the province in 2022, and Olivia and Noah continue to be the most popular names for infants.
-
West Edmonton Mall announces death of Kelpie the California sea lion
West Edmonton Mall has announced one of its California sea lions has died.
Northern Ontario
-
Search for plane in distress in Timmins called off
A search for a plane in distress that began in Timmins on Thursday morning has been called off, officials say.
-
'Conversations weren't around my hockey ability': Ex-NHLer's graphic memoir
In a new graphic memoir, former professional hockey player Akim Aliu shares personal stories of growing up in Toronto and his rise to the NHL with the Calgary Flames.
-
Murder of Renee Sweeney in Sudbury sent shockwaves across the city
On a cold day just more than 25 years ago, a Laurentian University student was killed in a knife attack while working at an adult video store in the south end of Sudbury.
London
-
Waterford, Ont. death treated as homicide: Norfolk County OPP
Several days after the discovery of her body in a Waterford home, Norfolk County OPP have identified the deceased and announced they are treating the woman’s death as a homicide.
-
Freezing rain warning issued for London, Ont.
This week’s burst of mild spring-like weather is coming to an end with Environment Canada issuing a freezing rain warning for the London region on Thursday, with freezing rain slated to begin late in the afternoon.
-
OPP confirm discovery of human remains in Thames Centre
OPP have confirmed the presence of human remains along a river bank in Thames Centre on Wednesday afternoon and said an investigation is ongoing.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba, Saskatchewan justice ministers push for meeting on bail reform
The justice ministers of Manitoba and Saskatchewan are calling for a meeting with their federal, provincial and territorial counterparts on bail reform.
-
'Can’t pay my rent with a bottle of soap': Tiber River ambassadors won’t receive final sales commissions
Ambassadors for a Manitoba company have been told they will not be receiving commission for items they sold last month, but are instead receiving points to purchase items they have been selling.
-
Liberals introduce 'Milgaard's Law' to create review process for wrongful convictions
New legislation introduced in the House of Commons today would make it easier and faster for people who may have been wrongfully convicted to have their cases reviewed.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa LRT is safe, city's transit head vows after TSB concerns
Ottawa's head of transit services vows the city's LRT system is safe after the federal transportation watchdog warned of ongoing safety risks.
-
Ottawa student charged with hate crimes for emails to another student
An Ottawa student is facing criminal charges after allegedly sending hate messages to another student last fall.
-
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY | Here's when Ottawa will receive 5-10 cm of snow and ice pellets
A winter storm is set to bring 5 to 10 cm of snow and ice pellets to Ottawa Thursday night and Friday, one day after Ottawa set a record for the warm temperatures.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. kids relying on specialized pediatric unit left in limbo as doctor departs
A Saskatchewan pediatric gastrointestinal unit may soon have no doctor left to staff it, leaving patients and their families scrambling for answers.
-
Man stabbed during Saskatoon robbery
A man was stabbed during a robbery Wednesday evening, according to police.
-
Sask. vending machine distributes Indigenous books
Prince Albert is now home to a unique vending machine. Instead of chips, it dispenses books written by Indigenous authors — free of charge.
Vancouver
-
Hundreds of kilograms of drugs seized during trafficking investigation in Tri-Cities: RCMP
A drug trafficking investigation in the Tri-Cities has resulted in the identification of 13 suspects and the seizure of hundreds of kilograms of illicit drugs with a street value of roughly $3 million, according to authorities.
-
B.C. COVID-19 vaccinations: Auditor general finds discrepancies, manual tracking, inaccuracies
The auditor general of B.C. has found that while overall tracking of the province’s immunization rates and access to the COVID-19 vaccines was good, there were issues in reporting and record-keeping.
-
New poll shows gratuity trends have reached tipping point, Canadian service workers chime in
According to data released Thursday by the Angus Reid Institute, more than three-in-five Canadians say they’re frustrated by “tip creep” and “tip-flation”—terms used to describe rising gratuity prompts and expectations.
Regina
-
Construction resumes on long-awaited east Regina condo building
Construction appears to have resumed on a condo project in east Regina after sitting in limbo for years.
-
Peter Godber looks to beef up Riders offensive line
Recent Saskatchewan Roughriders free agent signing, Peter Godber, will look to improve the team’s offensive line in 2023 after it allowed a record number of sacks last season.
-
Regina fire crews respond to 2 separate blazes overnight
Regina fire crews were busy early Thursday morning as they responded to two separate blazes.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police officer's lost notebook prompts call for OPCC investigation
Victoria police are asking B.C.'s Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner to open an investigation after learning that an officer's notebook was lost late last year.
-
3 arrested after witnesses report seeing people with guns in Saanich
Saanich police say three people were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly using cap guns in a dangerous manner during several incidents.
-
Sooke man arrested on drug and weapon charges twice in two weeks
The Sooke RCMP say a local man is now being held in custody after he was arrested twice for drug and weapon offences in as many weeks.