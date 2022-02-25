'We can't keep on slamming the brakes:' N.S. gym owner on reopening plans
In less than 24 months, Hannah Kovacs temporarily closed her gym Move East three times.
She launched fitness classes online, organized outdoor workouts, developed ever-changing COVID-19 procedures and offered promotions to reward loyal members and attract new ones.
But now she's had enough.
The 30-year-old owner of the Nova Scotia boutique fitness studio says unfair and contradictory provincial restrictions continue to hamstring her small, independent business -- one that was only a few months old when the pandemic hit and thus excluded from most government support programs.
"There's no way of sugar-coating it. On paper, we technically should not still be in business," said Kovacs, a former competitive soccer player who got her fitness certification in Toronto and returned to her hometown of Halifax to launch the business.
"I've often felt like I'm screaming underwater and no one can hear me."
Her experience underscores the enduring impact of government restrictions on small businesses across much of Canada.
Kovacs said she feels "cautiously optimistic" about Nova Scotia's plans to lift all COVID-19 restrictions by March 21.
But she still worries the province could reinstate the same rules if infections rise or a new variant emerges.
"Can we take what we've learned from the past two years to make policies that aren't devastating for small businesses," she said. "We need to find a new way forward."
Small business owners across Canada fear they could face renewed restrictions with each potential new wave of COVID-19.
Another round of lockdowns in year three of the pandemic could thwart last-ditch attempts by some entrepreneurs to stage a comeback after years of closures, debt and repeat layoffs.
"We can't be asked to sacrifice and take on more debt again," Kovacs said.
The Nova Scotia government has gradually lifted capacity rules on businesses in recent weeks. But ongoing physical distancing requirements have left some smaller businesses stuck at a lower limit for now.
Gyms in the province, for example, can now operate at 75 per cent capacity.
But the need to maintain two metres between people leaves smaller studios like Move East stuck at around half-capacity, since clients would be too close together with more people.
Restaurants in Nova Scotia were initially subject to the same physical distancing rules, but the province later eased the requirement. Instead, the province suggests restaurants maintain two metres between tables "as much as possible."
"You start to feel like almost gaslit by the government," Kovacs said. "They're signalling that physical distancing doesn't apply to restaurants anymore but we're still stuck with these rules for another month.
"The rules have started to seem increasingly arbitrary and contradictory."
Health Department spokesperson Marla MacInnis said the government updated the physical distancing rules for restaurants following consultation with the industry.
But she said gyms are still required to maintain physical distancing at this time.
"We know that physical activity can increase the force of respiratory particles from your lungs which is where the COVID virus lives," MacInnis said in an email.
"Distancing in gyms minimizes the risk of the virus spreading in these settings."
The government hasn't shared any research with the fitness industry that helps support the rules for her business, Kovacs said.
"I am a strong supporter of public health measures. We are rule followers," she said. "Exercising unmasked is definitely a higher risk activity. But is it responsible for increased rates of transmission and outbreaks and hospitalizations? I have not seen any data around that."
The ongoing restrictions appear to have a particularly detrimental impact on small, independent businesses.
Advocates say many business owners have made costly investments in everything from industrial disinfectant sprayers to new air purification systems, only to face severe restrictions each time case counts rise.
Despite optimism of reopening plans, small businesses remain concerned about a potential fresh round of restrictions.
"We can't keep on slamming the brakes on businesses and their operations," said Louis-Philippe Gauthier, senior director of legislative affairs with the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses in Atlantic Canada.
"Capacity restrictions are just choking off businesses."
As restrictions lift, Gauthier said it will take time to rebuild consumer confidence. Another round of lockdowns would decimate the hard-won gains of small businesses.
"We need to find other solutions and apply new ways of dealing with this if cases rise," he said. "We're going to have some more real casualties in the business world if we keep pumping the brakes on and off."
Kovacs said she's trying to remain positive and hopeful about the future.
But after nearly two years of public health messaging telling people to stay home, she said it would be helpful if the government could underscore the importance of staying active.
"It has wonderful impacts on one's physical health and mental health. That should be part of the conversation and any policy decisions going forward"
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada to sanction Putin, Russia's foreign minister for Ukraine invasion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that Canada will follow the lead of its allies and levy sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for the country's attack on Ukraine.
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, in an invasion of a democratic country that has fuelled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop.
Here's how Russia's war on Ukraine could unfold, according to experts
As Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine continues on several fronts, considerable resources of its infantry, air force and navy have been deployed against Ukraine. Experts explain what could unfold in the coming days.
Live updates: UN to seek US$1B in donations for Ukraine relief
The UN plans to seek over US$1 billion in donations for humanitarian relief in Ukraine over the next three months, the world body's humanitarian chief said Friday.
Which countries have not taken a side in the Russia-Ukraine conflict?
Many world leaders have condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine, but a number of countries have also taken a more neutral or softer stance, or not commented at all.
Defiant Zelensky releases video with top Ukrainian officials as Russians move on Kyiv
As Russian forces reportedly make their way to the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky has released a video with top Ukrainian officials vowing to stay put.
What ramifications will Russia's attack on Ukraine have in Canada?
While the conflict may be happening on the other side of the world, experts warn Russia's decision to invade Ukraine will have direct impacts on Canada, including on inflation, food prices and immigration.
As conflict reignites, a Ukrainian family knows all too well 'the collateral damage of war'
W5 has the story of a young Ukrainian boy who became an amputee after he was caught in an explosion cause by an undetonated grenade and the Canadian doctors who helped him walk again.
BREAKING | 'An attack on the rule of law:' Convoy protest leader Pat King denied bail
A Justice of the Peace denied Freedom Convoy leader Pat King bail, calling his alleged offences 'an attack on the rule of law.'
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario directs LCBO to remove all Russian-made products from shelves
The Ontario government has directed the LCBO to remove all products produced in Russia from store shelves.
-
Toronto reveals which speed cameras are catching the most drivers
The City of Toronto released its most recent automated speed enforcement (ASE) data Friday, revealing the devices issued more than 50,000 tickets during the last quarter of 2021.
-
Ontario reports just over 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 39 new net deaths
Ontario officials are reporting just over 1,000 patients in hospital with COVID-19, the lowest count since late December.
Calgary
-
'A drop in the bucket': Calgary Chamber slams provincial budget for lack of downtown revitalization funding
The Calgary Chamber says an unexpected surplus in the 2022 provincial budget is good news for Alberta’s fiscal growth, but it lacks significant support for small businesses and downtown revitalization.
-
4 homes damaged in southeast Calgary fire
A fire in southeast Calgary damaged four homes Thursday, including two that were nearly destroyed.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'An attack on the rule of law:' Convoy protest leader Pat King denied bail
A Justice of the Peace denied Freedom Convoy leader Pat King bail, calling his alleged offences 'an attack on the rule of law.'
Montreal
-
QCGN chair blasts Francois Legault, compares French language bill to Ukraine
As amendments to Quebec's language bill were accepted and rejected, the chair of QCGN took to Twitter to challenge Premier Francois Legault.
-
‘It feels like a nightmare’: Montreal’s Ukrainian community protests Russian invasion
'I’m in shock and I’m enraged,' said one protester near McGill University Thursday as dozens gathered to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine after a Russian forces led an assault on the European nation.
-
Quebec considering ban on Russian alcohol products to show solidarity with Ukraine
The SAQ said it doesn’t want to get involved in politics amid calls to ban Russian alcohol products from its shelves, but said it would do so if the Quebec government 'took measures affecting imports from Russia.'
Edmonton
-
Suspect killed by Edmonton police had fake gun; at least 6 bullets hit building of dead resident
A 36-year-old man who was shot and killed by police Wednesday night after allegedly robbing a liquor store in central Edmonton had a fake gun, investigators have revealed.
-
Father stabbed in front of kids on Jasper Avenue: police
A man was randomly stabbed in front of his kids in central Edmonton, police say.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, in an invasion of a democratic country that has fuelled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop.
Northern Ontario
-
Multiple people arrested on Bruce Avenue in Sudbury following police operation
Greater Sudbury Police said Friday afternoon that multiple people have been arrested during an operation on Bruce Avenue
-
EACOM now officially owned by timber giant Interfor
Timber giant Interfor has now officially bought and taken control of EACOM's nine facilities including those in northeastern Ontario.
-
Ontario government to introduce electronic monitoring bill
Ontario could soon be the first province in the country to enact new legislation that would take aim at employer tracking employees while working from home. File Photo
London
-
Ontario to allow out-of-province skilled trades workers to register within 30 days
Premier Doug Ford says he will tackle Ontario's labour shortage by removing barriers for skilled workers from out-of-province.
-
'Predictably chaotic': Businesses left to decide whether or not to keep proof of vaccination system
Effective March 1 proof of vaccination will no longer be required in almost all public settings across the province.
-
Sarnia police continue to investigate Kathleen Avenue shooting
Sarnia police continue to investigate a shooting that took place on Kathleen Avenue Wednesday night.
Winnipeg
-
'I've been hearing the sirens, explosions and shooting': Ukrainian woman shares experience during Russian invasion
As the Russian invasion continues to take place in Ukraine, one woman is sharing a first-hand experience of what it is like being in a war zone.
-
Four cases of BA.2 Omicron subvariant found in Manitoba
There have been four cases of the Omicron sub-variant BA.2 found in Manitoba.
-
Two Russian alcohol products pulled from Manitoba shelves
Two Russian alcohol products have been pulled from shelves at Manitoba Liquor Marts amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'An attack on the rule of law:' Convoy protest leader Pat King denied bail
A Justice of the Peace denied Freedom Convoy leader Pat King bail, calling his alleged offences 'an attack on the rule of law.'
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Expect up to 15 centimetres of snow in Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Ottawa and the surrounding area.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, in an invasion of a democratic country that has fuelled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop.
Saskatoon
-
Second floor of Saskatoon's downtown library to remain off-limits when it reopens
Saskatoon's two central libraries are set to reopen on Monday after they were closed to the public due to concerns over the harassment of staff and patrons.
-
Saskatoon man injured in police shooting makes first court appearance
A 35-year-old man wounded in a police shooting earlier this week made his first appearance in court on Friday.
-
'It'll be awesome': Nearly $1M jumbotron hoisted at SaskTel Centre
People attending events at Sasktel Centre will notice a big change to their viewing experience — literally.
Vancouver
-
Ukraine Invasion: A former Vancouverite's harrowing journey fleeing Kyiv
A former international student who studied in Vancouver is speaking out after fleeing from Kyiv.
-
Video shows 'violent swarming' of 44-year-old man in downtown Vancouver park
Police have released disturbing video of a "violent swarming" in a downtown Vancouver park that left a 44-year-old man injured last weekend.
-
Armed robbery suspect escaped with cash and merchandise, Lake Country RCMP say
Police in B.C.'s Interior are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a store in Lake Country Thursday night.
Regina
-
'Now we call it home': Former Afghan MP and family resettling in Sask. after fleeing Taliban
A woman who worked as an Afghanistan member of parliament now calls Saskatchewan home after fleeing her home country to begin a new life away from the Taliban.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, in an invasion of a democratic country that has fuelled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop.
-
Missing 7-year-old Sask. girl found, father arrested: RCMP
A seven-year-old girl missing since November has been located and her father has been arrested, Sask. RCMP say.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. ready to work with Ottawa on sanctions, refugees after Russian invasion of Ukraine: premier
British Columbia Premier John Horgan says his government is prepared to work with Ottawa to impose sanctions against Russia and to take in potential refugees in the wake of Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.
-
Ukrainians in Victoria call for support amid Russian attacks
A solemn show of solidarity was held outside B.C.'s legislature on Thursday as members of Victoria's Ukrainian community came together following Russian attacks.
-
Wind warning issued for North Vancouver Island
Environment Canada is warning of strong winds on North Vancouver Island beginning Saturday.