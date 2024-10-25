'We cannot thank you enough': GoFundMe for family of Halifax Walmart employee hits $190K
The GoFundMe page for the family of an employee found dead at a Halifax Walmart last weekend has paused donations after almost $200,000 was raised in roughly 24 hours.
The Maritime Sikh Society created the fundraiser to support the family of 19-year-old Gursimran Kaur, or Simran as she was known to her close family and friends.
The society had hoped to raise $50,000 through the page and that target was reached within just 10 hours. As of 1 p.m. Friday, $194,949 had been raised for Kaur’s family – or 390 per cent of the fundraising goal.
“At this time, we have decided to turn off donations as we begin the process of distributing the funds to the family,” said the Maritime Sikh Society in an update on the GoFundMe page.
“Your contributions will help them in their next steps, and we cannot thank you enough for standing with them during this painful period.”
The society says the funds will help the family with funeral expenses and costs associated with bringing Kaur’s family, particularly her father and brother, over from India.
“We want to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who has donated to support Gursimran Kaur’s family during this unimaginable time,” said the society in the statement.
“Your kindness and generosity have been a source of strength for the family as they navigate through this tragedy.”
Halifax Regional Police respond to a sudden death at the Walmart on Mumford Road on Oct. 20, 2024. (CTV/Jim Kvammen)
Kaur’s mother found her body
Halifax Regional Police responded to the Walmart on Mumford Road around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 19.
Police confirmed on Tuesday the woman’s body was found inside a large walk-in oven in the store’s bakery department.
Balbir Singh, secretary of the Maritime Sikh Society, told CTV News Kaur and her mother moved to Nova Scotia about three years ago and her mother also worked at the store on Mumford Road.
Singh says the woman’s mother was also working that night and she grew concerned when she hadn’t seen her daughter for more than an hour and couldn’t reach her by phone.
She started searching the store for her daughter and eventually found her in the oven.
“The mom is shattered. She’s psychologically in pain, agony. She definitely needs help and support from the community and immediate family members,” Singh told CTV News on Thursday.
“She is still in a really bad state of mind, but yes, she’s getting all the counselling. We are providing the psychological counselling, and we are trying best to get whatever possible support.”
Singh says Walmart has reached out to Kaur’s mother to offer her counselling through the company.
Family wants police to release more details
While police have confirmed the woman was found inside a walk-in oven, no other details about the ongoing investigation have been released, including the manner and cause of death.
Police have said the investigation is complex, involves several partner agencies, and is expected to take “a significant amount of time.”
"The investigation is ongoing and we do not have any updates to provide at this time," said Halifax Regional Police Const. Martin Cromwell in a statement to CTV News on Friday.
Kaur’s family says they want Halifax police to issue regular updates on the case to quell the rumours circulating online.
“This is impacting the family because when you see all this stuff on the social media that mostly is not true, and then it really it impacts the family,” said Singh, who noted the family granted permission to share the details posted on the GoFundMe page.
“So that’s why we are asking the police to come up with any updates. Telling people, telling the public, that will really help.”
Halifax police declined to comment on the family’s request for more information to be released.
A memorial is seen outside a Walmart store in Halifax on Oct. 23, 2024. A female employee was found dead inside the store on Oct. 19, 2024. (Hafsa Arif/CTV Atlantic)
Store remains closed
Meanwhile, the store remains closed while the investigation continues.
The Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration has also issued a stop-work order for the bakery and “one piece of equipment.”
Walmart says employees will continue to be paid while the store is closed.
“Associates will continue to be paid for the shifts they’re scheduled to work during the store closure,” said the company in a statement to CTV News on Wednesday.
“We will consider alternate work arrangements in the event the store remains closed for a longer-than-anticipated period of time.”
There is no word on when the store might reopen.
For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Four arrested in Poland over alleged plot to send explosives via courier to Canada, U.S.
Polish authorities have arrested four individuals they allege planned to send parcels containing camouflaged explosives and dangerous materials to Canada and the United States, according to Poland’s government website.
BREAKING Ottawa police deem death of a woman in south end park a femicide
A Montreal man is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the stabbing death of a woman at a park in Ottawa’s south end on Thursday.
Ontario plans to bar international students from medical schools starting in 2026
Ontario will not allow international students in medical schools beginning in the fall of 2026, and will also cover tuition for more than 1,000 students who commit to becoming a family doctor in Ontario, Premier Doug Ford said Friday.
Tiny house with elaborate – and erotic – frescoes unearthed at Pompeii
Archeologists have uncovered a tiny house in Pompeii that is filled with elaborate – and sometimes erotic – frescoes, further revealing the ornate way in which Romans decorated their homes.
Is it a cold or flu? These are the most common symptoms
Understanding the common symptoms of a cold or flu can help you make an informed choice about treatment. Here’s what to know about each illnesses’ symptoms and when it’s time for a doctor visit.
Mother sues AI chatbot company Character.AI, Google over son's suicide
A Florida mother has sued artificial intelligence chatbot startup Character.AI, accusing it of causing her 14-year-old son's suicide in February and saying he became addicted to the company's service and deeply attached to a chatbot it created.
High-ranking Ont. police officer allegedly sped through a school zone, says report, but details are still murky
An Ontario police force has been accused of letting a deputy chief off the hook for speeding tickets. The results of an investigation into the allegations have not been provided, despite repeated requests for details.
Here's why a mortgage broker thinks a 30-year amortization is a 'trap'
The federal government allowed 30-year mortgage amortizations for first-time homebuyers purchasing new builds in August, and the new rules are set to expand in December to everyone looking to buy a newly-constructed home.
'Demanding an autopsy': Mother of 6 dies in deportation centre after Canadian government refuses to repatriate her
A Quebec mother of six, once detained in northeast Syria, has died while waiting for repatriation. The Canadian woman was known only by her initials F.J.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Toronto house fire leaves infant dead, woman critically injured
An infant has died and a woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were pulled from a burning home in the city's west end overnight.
-
Toronto police still searching for suspect in intentional hit-and-run that killed 16-year-old boy
Five years after a 16-year-old boy was intentionally struck by a vehicle in East York and left for dead, police say they are still searching for the driver and pleading for the passenger to speak to investigators.
-
Ontario plans to bar international students from medical schools starting in 2026
Ontario will not allow international students in medical schools beginning in the fall of 2026, and will also cover tuition for more than 1,000 students who commit to becoming a family doctor in Ontario, Premier Doug Ford said Friday.
Calgary
-
Alberta government lays out priorities for the fall legislative session
The Alberta legislature is set to reconvene on Monday and the Danielle Smith government will be providing more details about its plans for the session.
-
Traffic and roads a top priority for Calgarians, survey says
A new survey focused on the concerns of Calgarians says residents are mainly concerned about the quality of roads and amount of traffic in the city.
-
Animal rights group calling for investigation after 17 cows killed in Calgary crash
An animal rights group is calling on the Calgary Humane Society and Canada Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to launch investigations into a semi-truck crash in Calgary on Tuesday that left 17 cows dead.
Edmonton
-
Spruce Grove teacher sentenced to 4 years in child sexual assault case
A former Alberta teacher has been sentenced to four years for sexually abusing a student.
-
Oilers, Penguins eager to put surprisingly poor starts behind them
A pair of struggling teams desperate to change their fortunes will hit the ice when the Edmonton Oilers play host to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.
-
City of Edmonton aims to help seniors, people with disabilities remove snow this winter
People looking for extra help to remove snow around their homes can now apply for assistance from the city this winter.
Montreal
-
'Intolerable': Educators at youth detention centre accused of having sex with minors
Quebec Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant said he was 'sick to his stomach' at the revelations about sexual abuse at a youth rehabilitation centre in Riviere-des-Prairies.
-
Man, woman dead after house fire west of Montreal: police
A man and a woman are dead after a house fire west of the Island of Montreal in the municipality of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.
-
After years of legal battles, Montreal suburb finally kills deer in park
A Montreal suburb with a park overpopulated with white-tailed deer says it has carried out the first phase of its cull, with 64 animals killed.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ottawa police deem death of a woman in south end park a femicide
A Montreal man is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the stabbing death of a woman at a park in Ottawa’s south end on Thursday.
-
E-scooters found parked at the bottom of the drained Rideau Canal
An unusual item was found parked at the bottom of the historic Rideau Canal as Parks Canada drained the water this week – electric scooters.
-
17 vehicles taken out of service during safety blitz this week in Ottawa
The Ottawa Police Service says 17 vehicles have been taken out of service during the execution of a safety blitz this week in the capital.
London
-
EMDC death being investigated by London police
Around 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, emergency services were called to the 700 block of Exeter Road after getting a 911 call about an unresponsive man.
-
$500,000 drug bust on Walpole Island, four people charged
Ther use of a search warrant on Walpole Island First Nation has netted over $500,000 in drugs. On Oct. 18, several agencies including Lambton OPP and Walpole Island Police Service responded to an address on Union Hal Road.
-
Calls for expansion of Goderich port as ships sit with no place to go
Lobbying for a $50-million expansion of Goderich's port, that would see 11 acres of Lake Huron infilled with rock and stone, allowing for new docks, and landing spots for goods from around the world.
Barrie
-
Ford blasts Simcoe County councillors over vote to increase salary levels
Ontario Premier Doug Ford blasted a recent vote by County of Simcoe council to instill pay increases for councillors during an unrelated news conference Friday morning.
-
Barrie's first-ever high-rise tower 'unlike anything in Ontario,' developer says
As Barrie faces a housing shortfall, builders are looking to the skies, developing condo towers, including one that stands out unlike anything the city has ever seen.
-
Barrie man wins $500,000 with lottery
A Barrie man is half-a-million-dollars richer after winning the lottery.
Northern Ontario
-
Dumping raw sewage, leaving trailers in the same spot leads to $7K in fines west of Timmins
Two people – one from Timmins, the other from Kapuskasing -- have been fined more than $7,000 for camping violations, including empty septic tanks directly onto the ground.
-
Mining opportunities creating economic optimism in northern Ontario businesses
The president and CEO of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce says that while there is a lot of concern around the provincial economy, northern business owners are the most confident about the current opportunity and growth.
-
Ontario plans to bar international students from medical schools starting in 2026
Ontario will not allow international students in medical schools beginning in the fall of 2026, and will also cover tuition for more than 1,000 students who commit to becoming a family doctor in Ontario, Premier Doug Ford said Friday.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating stabbing in Kitchener
People in the Weber Street East and Madison Avenue North area of Kitchener may need to find an alternate route this morning as police investigate a stabbing.
-
House fire in St. Clements
Fire crews responded to a house fire in St. Clements Thursday night.
-
Kitchener man charged after fire at playground
A Kitchener man has been charged with arson after playground equipment was set on fire earlier this week.
Windsor
-
breaking
breaking Windsor police investigating suspicious death
The Windsor Police Service is investigating a suspicious death in south-central Windsor.
-
Weekend Preview: Halloween edition Oct. 25-27
With Halloween just around the corner, there are plenty of spooktacular events in Windsor-Essex this weekend.
-
'A shady deal': MP Brian Masse says Ottawa is ignoring Windsorites
Member of Parliament for Windsor West, Brian Masse, stood in parliament today, saying the government is ignoring Windsorites by allowing the upcoming Ambassador Bridge deal to continue.
Winnipeg
-
Inquest into Winnipeg custody deaths calls for joint police-paramedic response
A Manitoba judge is calling for the creation of a specialized team of police and paramedics to respond when people are in crisis.
-
How Manitobans feel about the U.S. presidential election
The U.S. presidential election between Vice-President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump is attracting interest north of the border.
-
'Just horrible': Manitoba man sentenced to life in prison for murdering partner, children
The Manitoba man who brutally murdered his partner and two young children stood in court, voice wavering, and apologized for his actions that ended the lives of three people he said he loved very much.
Regina
-
Sask. Marshals Service hats cost too much money, NDP says
The Saskatchewan Party’s planned marshals service was under the spotlight Thursday, as the NDP revealed the government paid over $40,000 for fewer than 100 hats for the new officers' uniforms.
-
Saskatchewan Party, NDP promise to work with Ottawa on homeless supports if elected
Saskatchewan's two major political parties promised Thursday to work with federal partners on finding the best deal for addressing homelessness if they win Monday's provincial election.
-
One killed, 2 hurt in collision north of Regina
A man is dead and two other people were injured in a two vehicle collision north of Regina on Wednesday evening.
Saskatoon
-
Still no identity for body found in Prince Albert, even after autopsy
Police have still not confirmed the identity of a body discovered in Prince Albert last week.
-
Man charged with arson following multiple fires in Saskatoon Mayfair neighbourhood
A 31-year-old man has been charged with arson following multiple fires that were deliberately set in the Mayfair neighbourhood on Thursday morning.
-
Shercom cuts 79 more jobs as U.S. company continues monopoly over Sask. tire recycling
A former tire recycling company in Saskatoon is announcing additional layoffs months after a dispute with the provincial government.
Vancouver
-
Missing man's vehicle found in West Vancouver, search and rescue crews say
Search and rescue crews have been tasked with looking for a missing man whose vehicle was recently found on the North Shore.
-
Police say child porn investigations becoming 'more frequent' as charge laid in New Westminster, B.C.
A New Westminster, B.C., man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography in what police say is becoming a more common and resource-intensive kind of investigation with the rise of AI-generated images.
-
Environment Canada issues wind warnings for B.C.'s south coast
Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for Metro Vancouver and much of Vancouver Island as a storm system is expected to ravage British Columbia's south coast.
Vancouver Island
-
Environment Canada issues wind warnings for B.C.'s south coast
Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for Metro Vancouver and much of Vancouver Island as a storm system is expected to ravage British Columbia's south coast.
-
Police say child porn investigations becoming 'more frequent' as charge laid in New Westminster, B.C.
A New Westminster, B.C., man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography in what police say is becoming a more common and resource-intensive kind of investigation with the rise of AI-generated images.
-
Tense days of ballot counting ahead as B.C. election hangs in the balance
Nearly a week after the big night, there's still not a declared winner in the B.C. election.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.