'We could see closures in Canada': frustrated retailers fight losing battle with shoplifters

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Secret Chinese police station in New York leads to arrests

Two men were arrested Monday on charges that they helped establish a secret police station in New York City on behalf of the Chinese government, and about three dozen officers with China's national police force were charged with using social media to harass dissidents inside the United States, authorities said Monday.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island