'We could see closures in Canada': frustrated retailers fight losing battle with shoplifters

There's evidence the growing problem of shoplifting is actually altering the retail landscape.

Walmart, the world's largest retailer, abruptly closed four of its eight stores in Chicago, Ill., last week,

Media reports cite a lack of profits, theft and security concerns as the company’s reasons for the shutdown.

Experts say it might very well happen in the Maritimes.

"I do think we could see some closures in Canada. Maybe Walmart, maybe not, but it wouldn't surprise me," said retail analyst Bruce Winder from Toronto.

"If you look at the hardest areas hit economically, you look around Canada, especially in some of the big cities, you've got the increase in housing [costs], that just went through the roof whether it's rent or mortgage payments for people that have doubled or tripled because of interest rates," said Winder.

"I think we're at the tipping point now, where people are getting a lot more aggressive shoplifting."

According to Statistics Canada, Shoplifting is at an all-time high.

Thanks to a change in reporting last year, Halifax numbers are hard to pin down, but police acknowledge the problem.

"Like many regions across the country, we have seen an increase in retail theft and break and enters, particularly since 2020, including in Halifax," said Const. John MacLeod, Halifax Regional Police public information officer, in an email to CTV News.

"We do not know all the reasons driving this increase – but we are aware and working closely with community partners to work on solutions.”

"We have had several discussions with business districts and other stakeholders recently regarding such matters, and remain engaged in ongoing dialogue to ensure business owners are aware of the proper conduits to report incidents and connect with police officers in their area.”

MacLeod said the force is also trying to be more visible in the community by conducting foot patrols and using community officers.

Jim Cormier, the Atlantic director of the Retail Council of Canada, says retailers are at their “wit’s end” when it comes to shoplifting.

"They want to be good citizens, they want to do things responsibly, but when people are brazenly stealing from them, they have to be able to have some kind of measure where they can deal with it," said Cormier, adding his group and other stakeholders plan to meet with the provincial justice minister next month to discuss the issue.

"Statistics Canada has been showing time and again that there’s a dramatic increase in shoplifting," said Cormier.

"And it's not just limited to central Canada or to the bigger cities, where we think, 'Oh, that's where these things happen.' It's happening in Halifax. It's happening in Moncton. It's happening in Saint John, Charlottetown -- you name it."

In an afternoon statement to CTV News, Walmart indicated it would be beefing-up security.

"Retail crime – including theft and arson– is sadly higher than it historically has been at Walmart Canada and across the entire retail industry," said Stephanie Fusco, Walmart's senior manager of corporate affairs.

"This is very concerning for our business, our associates, our customers and the industry."

"Canadians rely on us for our everyday low prices on the products and services they need the most -- especially in challenging economic times like we are facing now. We want to reduce theft as much as possible in order to keep our everyday low prices as we continue to help Canadians save money and live better."

"Walmart Canada uses a variety of measures to manage and prevent theft and to keep our associates and customers safe. We’re increasing our investment in these measures, including enhancing our asset protection technologies and procedures in-store," the statement concluded.