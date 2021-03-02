HALIFAX -- Some volunteer fire departments in the Maritimes say they're having trouble recruiting new members due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief John Chant has been a firefighter in Glace Bay, N.S. for 27 years. As chief, part of his job includes recruiting new members to serve the community.

"We started looking for volunteers earlier in the year. Before pre-COVID times, it wasn't difficult," said Chant. "We used to put the application process up for 30 days and we'd get a good response."

Chant says the response to this year's applications has been anything but good. The deadline has been extended a number of times due to the lack of applicants.

Chant blames the ongoing pandemic for the lack of response.

"Due to the fact we ask for physicals, doctors are not able to provide them as quickly as they normally would, so we had to extend the application process because we're not getting return on them," said Chant.

There are currently 40 volunteer and career firefighters at the Glace Bay department, with four openings waiting to be filled.

Chant says his department is one of the busiest in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

"It's pretty steady here for the past two months," said Chant.

Chant is hoping once vaccines are completely rolled out and COVID-19 is behind us, the application process will pick back up with people looking to serve their community.

"Volunteers are our station. They're our community and we count on volunteers and we count on people who want to give their free time to come down and help their community," said Chant.

The application deadline for volunteer firefighters in Glace Bay is now April 5.