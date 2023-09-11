'We don’t need that here': Maritime resident impacted by wildfires and flooding uneasy as Hurricane Lee nears

opinion | Tom Mulcair: Take a closer look at what Pierre Poilievre is peddling

After delivering an epic speech to Conservative Party faithful this past weekend in Quebec City, Pierre Poilievre is riding high. In his column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says it's time Canadians take a much closer look at what the Conservative leader's saying, and question whether it's the kind of leadership they want.

