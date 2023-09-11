'We don’t need that here': Maritime resident impacted by wildfires and flooding uneasy as Hurricane Lee nears

As Hurricane Lee continues to move closer to the waters of the North Atlantic, CTV meteorologist Kalin Mitchell is closely examining the track of the storm.

“There are going to be impacts from this storm system to our region here in the Maritimes,” said Mitchell, who added they will likely be felt during the upcoming weekend.

Weather experts will be able to fully comprehend the severity of Lee and its potential impact on the Maritimes within about three days out of the storm system.

“So that would be coming up more towards the Wednesday-Thursday timeframe of this week,” said Mitchell.

Peter Dominey, a Hammonds Plains, N.S., resident, is watching the weather situation closely.

“I believe that everyone has ups and downs in life,” said Dominey. “This is not the first time I had downs.”

Dominey’s home and surrounding property, sustained damage during the June wildfires. Then, the July flooding washed away his driveway and wrecked his basement.

“What is the worst that can happen now?” asked Dominey. “For me, probably the siding is going to blow off the house.”

Every day Dominey is on the phone with the insurance company, Halifax Water and the HRM. The work to repair his house and property is ongoing.

“A little bit of mental overload right now,” said Dominey.

According to psychologist Simon Sherry, Dominey is not alone.

“After a summer of floods and fires, people are no doubt worn down,” said Sherry.

“But humans are remarkably resilient. We are extremely adaptable and, even in the face of back-to-back-to-back climate catastrophes, you can count on humans to adjust.”

Dominey agrees, but he’s also hoping for an end to his recent run of bad luck.

“We don’t need anymore here,” said Dominey.

