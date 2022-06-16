'We found our sound': Halifax band Kin Crew prepares to drop new EP

Halifax band Kin Crew recently went through a musical transformation. Now, they're getting ready to release their latest EP.

Bandmates Gee Clarke and Brandon Todd-Parker began as a popular multi-genre producer duo.

"We started with no musical talent what-so-ever," said Gee. "We started as rappers, and then we started experimenting with a bunch of different music, got into production, 'Top 40' music, we had a decent amount of success, but wasn't feeling very fulfilled as producers."

That's when the duo decided to transform into an alt-pop band, going from behind the scenes, to centre stage.

"It's a different experience than being behind a board DJing or doing production where you don't feel like it's really yours," said Brandon. "But now you feel like a rock star, basically. It's awesome."

Now, the duo is about to release a new EP titled "Someday I'll Get It Right."

"We found our sound. This is exactly what we're going to sound like moving forward, and this is like, a body of work that we are proud to stand by," said Gee.

Kin Crew has also been selected for the RBCxMusic program – which provides the tools for emerging Canadian artists to help grow their careers.

"As an independent artist, it's hard to kind of get your music out there and get seen by more people," said Gee.

"And knowing that you have a team there to help push you, create new opportunities, and get you seen as many people as possible is really cool to be a part of."