'We have no choice': Halifax school support staff to strike Wednesday

Support staff at Halifax-area schools are set to walk off the job Wednesday.

This comes after CUPE Local 5047 members voted against a tentative agreement with the Halifax Regional Centre for Education last weekend.

The two returned to the bargaining table Tuesday but couldn’t come to an agreement.

“We’re very disappointed. We came back to the bargaining table today with a strong mandate from our members, hoping that government would be prepared to negotiate, but there was no willingness whatsoever,” said Chris Melanson, CUPE Local 5047 president, in a news release announcing the strike.

The union represents more than 1,800 early childhood educators, assistive technology support workers, child and youth care workers and educational program assistants (EPAs) among others.

“It’s clear that government is not prepared to give our members the respect they deserve, and at this point, we have no choice but to withdraw our services,” Melanson said.

A statement from HRCE says all schools will remain open but pre-primary programs will be paused.

It says principals have reached out to families of students who work with EPAs about how to continue educational services “reasonably and safely,” and those who will not be able to attend school will receive opportunities for at-home learning.

The centre for education notes services from the following school employees will be paused during the strike: