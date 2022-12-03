‘We have to have a plan’: New and old searchers on P.E.I. take part in major mock operation

A Prince Edward Island Ground Search and Rescue training mission is held on December 3, 2022. (Jack Morse/CTV) A Prince Edward Island Ground Search and Rescue training mission is held on December 3, 2022. (Jack Morse/CTV)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island