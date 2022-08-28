'We just did our best to get by': N.S. tourism numbers turning the tide

The summer season may be winding down but tourism in Nova Scotia appears to be showing no signs of wavering.

That’s good news for business owners who are still playing catch-up from the losses they took during the pandemic.

For Nicole Campbell, manager of Sou’Wester Gift and Restaurant Company, the boost in foot traffic is helping her business reach pre-pandemic levels.

“We are busier than we were before the pandemic right now,” Campbell said. “It’s nice to see everybody travelling again and it’s been great for business.”

At the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism in Nova Scotia took a massive hit, leaving the service industry in troubled waters.

Campbell noted that her business was not immune to the economic struggles that accompanied the pandemic.

“It was much slower,” she said. “A lot of our staff did a lot of different jobs than they usually do, which was very good for them, and they offered us great flexibility. We just did our best to get by.”

Now with the province open to all, tourist attractions are bustling, with many Canadians travelling in their own backyard.

“No travelling for two years and I have a few bucket list things,” says tourist George Wary. “But we decided to keep it in Canada because of COVID-19 for travelling purposes. So far, so good.”

The city of Halifax saw an 85 per cent decline in visitors during the pandemic, losing about one billion dollars in the area alone.

But this summer, it’s safe to say the visitors are back and, perhaps, busier than ever.

“There are still rooms to be found and you can still find places to go, but the city is back alive,” says Ross Jefferson, president and CEO of Discover Halifax. “It’s an exciting time right now. It’s a great time to be here in Halifax.”

