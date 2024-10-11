'We provide food and love': Rescue Mission provides 550 Thanksgiving meals in N.S.

Nova Scotia’s Souls Harbour Rescue Mission served free Thanksgiving meals across the province Friday.

The mission said it planned to serve 550 turkey dinners at its locations in Lower Sackville, Bridgewater, Truro and Sydney Mines in recognition of the holiday. Meals were available between noon and 2 p.m.

Marni Yuke, chief program officer of Souls Harbour Rescue Mission, worked at the Lower Sackville location for Friday's meal. She says it took all week to prepare for the dinners.

"We have volunteers kind of chopping and preparing with our cook all week long and today, we probably have about eight-to-10 volunteers that make things happen for us at this location," said Yuke.

"Good, solid group of volunteers that help us every day, week in and week out, and we couldn't do it without them."

Souls Harbour plans to hold a dinner at its Cunard Street location in Halifax on Monday.

"Monday, we're serving our dinner downtown… and we'll serve probably 300-to-325," said Yuke.

These free dinners aren't for just unhoused people or those in need; Yuke says they’re for anybody looking for a hot meal.

"Just having a rough week financially, just looking for community even, we welcome everybody with love and we're like a family atmosphere, especially around the holidays," Yuke said. "So, we just want to make sure everybody's fed, everybody has an opportunity to have a hot meal if they want one and that's what we're here for."

Yuke says, as the cost of living continues to rise, more people appear to be reaching out for support.

"Not only with food, but with physical items. We run a free mart in all our locations where we pass out basic essential needs and we provide food and love," she said.

Souls Harbour Rescue Mission “rescues people from poverty, addiction and despair by offering emergency help such as food, clothing and shelter, life-changing recovery programs and the Gospel message,” according to the organization’s website.

