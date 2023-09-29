'We're excited beyond words': Moncton to host NCAA basketball tournament

Basketball fans in the Maritimes will be getting an early Christmas present, as Moncton will host four NCAA Division 1 college basketball teams at the Atlantic Slam tournament in late November.

This will be the first NCAA event of its kind in Atlantic Canada.

The participating teams are from Yale, Garner-Webb, Weber State and Colgate.

All games will be played at the Avenir Centre and will be broadcast on ESPN+ in Canada and the United States.

The tournament will be sanctioned by the Big South Conference.

Big South commissioner Sharika Montgomery was on hand at the Royal Oaks Golf Course on Thursday morning to speak to the coaches of the teams, city officials, volunteers and basketball lovers.

Montgomery, who is the first woman to hold her current position, said having a world-class venue like the Avenir Centre was part of the decision to bring the tournament to Moncton.

"It has a lot to do with that," said Montgomery. "That was one of the key things that we knew would go into providing our student athletes with a great experience."

Longtime basketball coach and co-chair of the event committee, Norval McConnell, said basketball fans can expect to see top-tier talent come to the city.

"We've got four top-level NCAA Division 1 teams. Weber State is coming here with a potential NBA first round draft pick. Every one of the other teams has been in the NCAA tournament at some point over the last few years. We're excited beyond words," said McConnell.

The tournament runs from Nov. 16 to 19.

