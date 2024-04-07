‘We’re going on to the finals’: SEDMHA hockey tournament in Halifax brings teams from around the world

SEDMHA weekend is underway in the Halifax Regional Municipality, with thousands of players in the city ready to compete.

“This year we have 252 teams, we have 18 rink surfaces, we have about 4,200 athletes playing, about 1,000 coaches and parents. It’s a four day event, 562 games,” says organizer, Paul Hagen.

Those numbers are standard for the hockey tournament, which will be celebrating its 48th season in 2025. Its reputation as a top event has spread internationally.

“They’re coming from New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island. We have three teams from outside of Canada. We have an Irish team, the national team there, and we have a team from Tampa Bay, Florida, and we have a Maine team,” said Hagen.

“Halifax is a great city and it’s a nice, different tournament where they get to play a lot of games, a lot of hockey,” says Riverview Blues coach, Scott Cowan.

Registration opened in November, and 50 spots were snatched up within the first hour. The high level of competition is one of the main draws.

“We’re going onto the finals,” says Moncton Hawks player, Hudson Warren.

When not at the rink, the tournament provides a setting for other types of memories

“I like the tournament so we can hang out with our friends and have fun and stuff,” Avery Pitre from Moncton

Cowan saw the tournament was one of the highlights of back when he played as a kid.

“I played for many years along time ago back in the early 90s. A lot of fun, fun memories of being here. Always seems to happen on my birthday weekend, so a lot of great times with my friends. It’s one of the most fun memories I have playing minor hockey as a kid.

Hagen says organizers will take a sort break after the tournament before starting the planning of next year’s event.

