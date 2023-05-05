“We’re going to be doing this, no matter what” – Frustration remains over murdered and missing indigenous women and girls on Red Dress Day

Ceremonies marking Canada’s National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and Two-Spirit People included the reading of the names of those whose lives have been taken.

Also known as Red Dress Day, the event has been marked on May 5th since 2010.

The long list of names read out is testament to the personal pain behind the day, with red dresses prominently displayed in an act of remembrance.

Events were held throughout the Maritimes, where community members gathered not only to remember, but to hold governments to account after a 2019 federal inquiry report called the violence experienced by indigenous women and girls “a genocide.”

“To say their name gives them their moment, to be heard and to be seen,” said Natasha Ward of the Metepenagiag First Nation at the event in Saint John, “because these women who are being dumped in dumpsters (and) landfills, you don’t say their name, they’re regarded as trash, and they’re devalued.”

In Halifax, Denise John of the Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre spoke to the crowd about the murder of her cousin, Chantel John, in Conne River, Newfoundland.

The 28-year-old died in 2019. Her former partner, Kirk Keeping, has been charged in her death and is set for trial in 2024.

“It was like a shock to my system,” Denise said.

“Every day you're woken up to the fact that they're no longer there, so I want to be able to honour all these women, in some way,” she said.

Mi’kmaq lawyer, author, and write Patricia Doyle-Bedwell says governments have been too slow in acting on the 231 Calls for Justice laid out in the final report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

“At least there's one day where people are talking about this, for a long time, nobody talked about it,” she said, “(but) the federal governments and the provincial governments are not making progress….I think they’ve done two.

“We still see the injustice and we have a missing and indigenous Mi’kmaw woman in Halifax, Tanya Brooks, and her case hasn't been solved in ten years,” she adds, “I wonder what are they (police) doing? Why don't they care?”

While the House of Commons has unanimously declared the disappearances and deaths a national emergency, and has called for a new system to alert the public when an indigenous person goes missing, Doyle-Bedwell says the root causes of violence, such as lack of housing and healthcare, have not been fully addressed.

At the Halifax red dress event, John says she is frustrated by government inaction, but remains determined.

“A lot of work needs to be done still, and I have to be hopeful,” she says, “but we're still going to be doing this, no matter what.”