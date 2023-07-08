'We're here to have a good time': Massive Moncton show and shine at annual car show

A giant show and shine took place Saturday at Moncton's Centennial Park as part of the Atlantic Nationals Automotive Extravaganza.

Around 2,000 antique vehicles were on display at the main event of the five-day car show.

Thousands of people came to see the cars, meet the owners and take a stroll down memory lane.

This is the 23rd edition of the show, which is organized by a group of dedicated local car enthusiasts.

Event chair Bill Doherty says the Atlantic Nationals has three claims to fame.

"It’s the largest tourist event for a single day in the Maritimes. It’s the largest car show in Canada and we have the largest prize pool in North America for an individual event," said Doherty. "There’s a little bit of something for everyone. People come for the bands, the entertainment. People come for the prize draw. People come to just look around."

Jason Bayers brought his 1969 Chrevolet Camaro from Dartmouth to the park.

"It’s a great hobby. Someone who’s 19-years-old to someone who’s in their nineties, it’s all the same conversation. We're here to have a good time and just enjoy the cars," said Bayers.

Kenny Holmes brought his 1933 Plymouth all the way from Hamilton.

It's the first time he's attended the Moncton event.

"It’s just the passion. it’s the passion, it’s the people. It’s the chance to create something that nobody else has," said Holmes.

Volunteer Jean Melanson has been to every show and proudly displayed his Canadian-made 1967 Beaumont.

"It’s a lot of fun and you meet a lot of people. Everybody are people that are good friends. You’re a friend for lifetime once you meet a car guy," said Melanson.

Pictou, N.S., resident Tim MacKay brought his 1933 Plymouth, which he says he only drives during sunny days.

"There’s only the odd car show that I enjoy and this is number one. The amount of cars and different vehicles, this is the only place to see. You don’t see this at the smaller shows," said MacKay.

But it's more than just a car show and nostalgia trip.

The Atlantic Nationals is a not-for-profit organization that has raised over $1 million.

"We're all volunteers. Myself and everyone else," said Doherty. "The show has given around $1.2 million since we started in 2001. The splash park that's here and the playground were both built by the Atlantic Nationals."

The last chance to check out the cars is Sunday when they will be back at Centennial Park from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.