'We're just very excited': Marion bridge, N.S. man claims Chase the Ace jackpot

DOMINION, N.S. -

Two days after cashing in on the big Chase the Ace jackpot in Dominion, N.S., Martin Duffney still can't believe his luck.

“We decided that someone here would flip the card and the woman on the phone was saying, 'Left or right?' I asked my wife, 'Which one, left or right?' And she picked left and that was the one,” said Duffney.

Flipping the ace allowed Duffney to claim the prize of $176,571.20.

It couldn't have come at a better time for the 64-year-old and his wife, Nancy.

"It's indescribable because it's going to allow us to keep our home. The option was there because of my situation when I turn 65, but now we're good to go,” said Duffney.

The fundraiser lasted a year and was down to just two cards on Saturday.

It became an event the entire community got behind.

“They loved it. Pretty well every business in town sold our tickets and the last number of weeks, it's been crazy. People have been driving from Baddeck just to go to one store here in town to buy tickets, every business was busy,” said Paul Prince, past president of the Dominion branch of the Royal Canadian Legion and one of the game’s organizers.

Money raised will help with renovations at the legion, and also go towards the Hawks Dream Field project.

For years, the project has been fundraising for a $3.5 million accessible baseball field in the community.

“We're very close to our numbers. The actual work is supposed to be finished on June 23 with the grand opening on July 2,” said Toni McNeil, co-chair with the Hawks Dream Field Project.

Meanwhile, Duffney says he will be splitting his big win with his daughter and planning to take a trip or two.

“It's like we're still high on adrenaline, that's just what it's like. We're having a hard time sleeping. We're just very excited,” he said.