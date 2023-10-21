'We’re not alone in this': Moncton’s Pride community marches for love and hope

Hundreds of members and allies of Moncton’s 2SLGBTQIA+ community marched down Main Street in Moncton on Saturday.

The rally was in response to Policy 713, the province’s policy on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools, as well as a protest in Moncton a month ago over gender education in schools that turned unpleasant.

Organizers say the misinformation and hate has taken its toll on the community, and they wanted an event to show love and hope.

No counter-protesters disrupted the march, a relief to Moncton’s River of Pride vice-president Justin Durette.

“But at the same time, even if they were here it wouldn’t effect people’s spirits because we know that love and acceptance is louder than the counter-protests and what they have to say,” said Durette.

Alex Brownstein, who spoke to the crowd before and during the rally, said the counter-protesters didn’t seem well organized on this day.

“We showed up and we showed up in numbers and that makes me feel proud,” said Brownstein. “Too often we can feel alone in times like these and I think it’s important to show up, we’re here in numbers and we’re not alone in this.”

The event started in a parking lot next to the Avenir Centre where community leaders, educators and provincial and federal politicians all spoke.

The tense moments when protesters and counter-protesters met at Centennial Park on Sept. 20 during the 1MillionMarch4Children was still fresh in the minds of the organizers.

“I was shocked to see the amount of kids with so much hate,” said Dieppe Pride vice-president Caitlin Furlong. “And I’m not sure they even knew why they were angry. The parents showed up and all these kids were on the front line screaming at us.”

