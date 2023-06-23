'We're not going home': N.S. family flees 'apocalyptic' wildfire, aims to build back safer
The church musician often napped after service. But on this Sunday in late May, it was a short rest.
She awoke to a message from her minister. "There's a wildfire raging. A nearby subdivision is being evacuated. Are you OK?"
Maureen McGee drew back her bedroom blinds. Thick plumes of smoke filled the sky.
She scrambled downstairs and told her daughter and son-in-law to pack a few things, thinking they'd be back once the fire was under control.
Instead, it will be years before they return home for good.
The McGee house and about 150 others burned to the ground during a devastating wildfire that ripped through a string of Halifax-area subdivisions nearly a month ago, one of the most catastrophic fires in Nova Scotia history.
In the aftermath, families are grappling with whether to rebuild or start a new life elsewhere.
It's a reality other communities in Canada could soon face during what officials say is an unprecedented start to wildfire season.
As climate change brings with it longer, drier summers, wildfires are expected to be more prevalent, grow larger and spread faster.
"Rising temperatures are directly tied to an increase in the number, duration, and severity of wildfires," a new report by the U.S.-based Urban Land Institute said.
Wildfires have already scorched roughly six million hectares of land this year across the country, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. That's bigger than the entire province of Nova Scotia.
It raises the question of how homes and communities ravaged by wildfire can be rebuilt to mitigate or even prevent future destruction.
Using fire-resistant construction materials, removing flammable vegetation from around properties, improving access to fire suppression tools and greater education around campfire and barbecue use are all recommended by experts.
They also say subdivisions should include multiple exits and fire breaks.
It's a particularly pressing issue in the McGee's neighbourhood, a suburban area with large, wooded lots and only one way in and out -- a shortcoming the family confronted head-on during a harrowing escape.
As she stepped outside her home, McGee saw ash falling on her deck. The sky turned a dystopian grey and pungent fumes filled the air.
She was gripped by fear, but tried to remain calm. The fire was on the other side of the lake. There was still no evacuation order. They would be fine.
They started to drive into the city, but something told her things could get worse. She didn't have her medication with her. She hadn't packed enough for her son and husband, both out that afternoon in separate cars.
So McGee turned around, figuring she had plenty of time to grab a few more things from her two-storey home in the Highland Park subdivision.
"It was like an apocalyptic movie," McGee recalled in an interview. "There was no sun in the sky."
Her son arrived home; they left the cars running and ran into the house. They could barely breathe from the smoke. They tossed essentials into a suitcase.
McGee rushed to a filing cabinet to grab mortgage documents and house plans. Then she heard shouting.
"I could hear my daughter's husband scream, 'You've got to get out now, the fire's in the yard,"' she said.
A towering wall of fire was quickly approaching. "You could feel the heat," McGee said.
There was still no evacuation order.
McGee jumped in the car with her son. Her daughter and son-in-law were in a car ahead of them with their dog. But the road -- the only way to flee the area -- was at a standstill.
"Traffic was stopped," she said. "It was terrifying."
Police had blocked the exit to keep the main road clear for Westwood Hills residents, who were under an evacuation order.
"RCMP weren't letting anybody in or out," McGee said. "I realized at that point that they didn't even know Highland Park was on fire."
Her husband, stuck on the other side of the blockade, pleaded with police to open the road to let his family escape. An officer threatened to arrest him if he didn't return to his car.
"We were on the phone together, and he told me to desert the car and run," McGee said. "But my son kept saying it would be OK, they would let us out soon."
McGee called her mother.
"I said, 'Mom, if we don't get out, I love you. Thank you for everything you've done for me,"' McGee said. "That was the worst 30 minutes of my entire life."
Eventually they heard sirens. Firefighters rushed into the subdivision. Police reopened the road to let people out.
The family reunited soon after in the parking lot of shopping area a few kilometres away.
"We were all hugging and crying," McGee said. "I realized at that point ... we're not going home."
It's been almost a month since the family's terrifying escape.
When she learned the house was gone, McGee found a long-term rental with the help of friends -- no easy task during Halifax's historic housing shortage.
Then she went about setting up a new home for her family with a mix of new, used and donated items.
"People have been so generous," McGee said. "The goodness of people is just unbelievable."
She's also spent hours on the phone with her insurance company as she confronts the looming issue of rebuilding.
"We heard it could be up to three years to rebuild, but our insurance company says we will be in long before that," she said. "At least we're safe. We have each other."
Many families are contending with the decision of whether to rebuild or move.
Yet the overarching issue for both individual homeowners and the community is how to rebuild.
"The neighbourhood shouldn't go back to the way it was," Dustin O' Leary, president of the Westwood Hills Residents Association, said in an interview. "We need to build back safer."
He is among the thousands of people that were displaced by the fire.
When he returned to the area, O'Leary said he was stunned by the scale of the incineration.
"There are swaths of land that are just black. Completely scorched," he said. "It's incredibly fortunate no one was injured, but there are important lessons learned."
Some residents have been advocating for changes to improve safety for years.
"The unfortunate thing is sometimes it takes a tragedy before people pay attention," said Duncan Williams, president of the Construction Association of Nova Scotia.
He lost a garage, a shed and some tools in the blaze. But his house is still standing.
"There's a number of these subdivisions that should never have been built the way they were," Williams said. "There's no fire suppression. There are no fire breaks. There are no emergency exits."
He called the one-way in, one-way out layout "a death trap."
The suburban area also has no city water or fire hydrants. But Williams said there could be pumping stations in the areas to improve the response time of fire crews.
"If we had a pumphouse, the fire trucks wouldn't have to run down through the woods and pump lake water up to the trucks," he said. "It doesn't make sense in the modern world. Our firefighters deserve better."
Another change needed relates to the more mundane task of property maintenance, experts say.
They say removing flammable vegetation from yards and near houses is critical in fire-prone areas.
"Research has shown that home ignitions are caused mostly by travelling embers, not necessarily by a wall of fire," said Marieke deRoos, a spokesperson for FireSmart Canada. "That's why it's important to focus on removing potential fuels and things can easily burn on and around your home and structures."
Homeowners should regularly remove debris from gutters, use rocks instead of mulch against a home and keep yards mowed and free of leaves, needles and branches, she said.
Burn barrels and fire pits should be placed far from structures and trees and surrounded by non-combustible material such as gravel, deRoos said.
Campfires should also be fully extinguished with water using a "soak and stir" method, experts say.
Meanwhile, there are also safer choices for fire-resistant construction materials for roofs, doors and siding, such as stucco, metal, brick, concrete and fibre cement cladding, experts say.
Longer term, environmental advocates say Canada needs to rethink how residential neighbourhoods are developed in forested areas and increase the protection of wetlands.
"There are a lot of allies in nature," said Mimi O'Handley, wetlands and water coordinator with the Ecology Action Centre in Halifax.
"When wetlands are healthy, they are natural sponges and soak up a huge amount of water," she said. "A wetland can act as a natural fire break and reduce intensity of a wildfire."
For now, McGee is trying to focus on "silver linings."
"You've just got to look for the bright lights and the good people," she said.
Safety is top of mind as her family begins the gargantuan task of rebuilding. But McGee also hopes the outcome will be better suited for her future grandchildren.
"Good things may come out of this," she said. "My kids might have a house that's more friendly for their toddlers."
McGee added: "And I get to live with my kids for longer. I love my kids."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2023.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | RCAF releases names of pilots killed in military helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The Royal Canadian Air Force has released the names of the two pilots killed in the military helicopter crash near Garrison Petawawa this week.
Welcomed by Canada for defying a dictator, Syrian activist now considered a security risk
An activist who has been tortured for defying a dictator has been flagged as a national security risk by Canada’s immigration officials, after she participated in international efforts to hold Syria accountable for human rights violations.
A dip in inflation may not be enough to stop the BoC from raising rates next month
Forecasters are expecting the Bank of Canada to move ahead with another interest rate hike in July, even as they expect the annual inflation rate to slow significantly.
'I wish I would have spoken up': James Cameron on the Titan submersible implosion
Known for directing the 1997 movie 'Titanic', in the aftermath of the Titan implosion James Cameron is cautioning people on deep-sea adventures.
Five things to know about Canada's new wage-fixing and no-poaching prohibitions
New rules prohibiting wage-fixing and no-poaching agreements kick in Friday in an effort to crack down on companies undermining competition at employees' expense.
Many young Canadians in the 'grey zone' when it comes to kidney function. Here's what that means for their health
A new study is suggesting a number of younger Canadians could be at risk of developing adverse health conditions due to poor kidney function.
'Water comes crashing in': The science behind the 'catastrophic implosion' that killed 5 on the Titan
Officials are saying the Titan submersible likely imploded under the pressure of the ocean. One expert explains how this is different from an explosion and what happened to the people on board.
Animal sedative adds new suffering to opioid drug crisis, but is it driving up deaths?
A powerful animal sedative in the illicit drug supply is complicating the U.S. response to the opioid crisis, scrambling longstanding methods for reversing overdoses and treating addiction.
New trial ordered for Manitoba men convicted of murder 50 years ago
The federal justice minister has ordered a new trial for two Manitoba men who were convicted of murder nearly 50 years ago.
Toronto
-
Ontario banning floating homes on provincial waterways
Ontario is banning floating homes from being docked overnight on provincial waterways.
-
You can now buy cheap flights from Ontario to dozens of European cities on this 'no frills' low-cost airline
Ontarians now have a new low-cost airline to choose from when flying overseas to Europe.
-
Air Canada flight has tense moments mid-air as pilot becomes 'incapacitated'
A pilot on an Air Canada flight out of Toronto became 'incapacitated' mid-flight. A pilot who was on the flight as a passenger had to step in.
Calgary
-
Speed, alcohol factors in McKnight Boulevard motorcycle crash: Calgary police
Calgary police say excessive speed and alcohol are considered factors in a crash on McKnight Boulevard N.E. that left a motorcyclist seriously injured.
-
Fatal shooting in Forest Lawn under investigation
Calgary police shut down a section of a southeast street on Friday morning after a fatal shooting.
-
Telus says its communication isn't lacking as more Calgarians complain of damaged property
A Telus representative says the company's fibre optic internet installation is going according to plan, despite dozens of complaints from Calgarians.
Montreal
-
Motorcyclist, 30, critically injured in Saint-Laurent hit-and-run
Montreal police (SPVM) say the man was riding his motorcycle north on Pitfield Boulevard, near the intersection of Côte-Vertu Road, in an industrial area. An SUV was reportedly travelling in the same direction but made a U-turn, colliding with the motorcyclist before speeding off southward on Pitfield Boulevard.
-
Meet the Montreal-area woman who solves cold cases from her computer
'Unidentified Human Remains Canada' is not the catchiest name for a Facebook group. But for founder Jan Guppy, it's at the heart of a personal initiative to find answers about missing people across Canada -- beginning with unidentified remains in morgues around the country.
-
Wildfires: Evacuation orders for Lebel-sur-Quevillon and Cree community Mistissini
The Cree community of Mistissini instructed residents to evacuate the area by Friday, as heavy smoke is expected to make driving difficult by Sunday. Earlier in the day, residents of Lebel-sur-Quévillon were ordered to evacuate the city for the second time in less than three weeks.
Edmonton
-
Officer who joined 'Freedom Convoy' in Coutts, Alta., allowed back with Edmonton police
An officer who participated in a "Freedom Convoy" rally, thanked protesters and posted a video suggesting vaccine mandates were "unlawful" and "unsafe" will keep her job after all.
-
'Significant travel delays': More bridge closures announced on Anthony Henday Drive
The southwest leg of Anthony Henday Drive will be slow going for more than two weeks as crews close a pair of bridges over the North Saskatchewan River.
-
NHL teams won't wear theme-night jerseys after players' Pride refusals caused distractions
NHL teams won't wear special jerseys for pregame warmups during themed nights next season, the result of a handful of players refusing to use rainbow-colored Pride jerseys this past season and causing unwelcome distractions.
Northern Ontario
-
Groin search legal, Sault police officer cleared of sex assault allegation
A Sault Ste. Marie police officer who found drugs hidden next to a male suspect’s groin has been cleared of a sexual assault allegation.
-
Deer hunting violations cost Manitoulin man $10K, forfeits two rifles
Trespassing while hunting and then trying to flee conservation officers has cost a Manitoulin Island hunter dearly.
-
'I wish I would have spoken up': James Cameron on the Titan submersible implosion
Known for directing the 1997 movie 'Titanic', in the aftermath of the Titan implosion James Cameron is cautioning people on deep-sea adventures.
London
-
Family of toddler who nearly died at Petrolia, Ont. daycare files $9M lawsuit
A $9 million civil lawsuit has been launched against the operator of a Petrolia daycare by the family of a toddler who almost died earlier this year.
-
City of London truck careens into side of 100 Kellogg Ln. building
A two-vehicle collision involving a City of London pickup truck sent the truck into the side of a building located at 100 Kellogg Ln. on Friday.
-
Plan to implement 'service depots' reaches boiling point in downtown
A plan by the City of London to implement ‘service depots’ across the city in order to bring the homeless population basic necessities was met with ire during a community information session in downtown London, Ont. on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
New trial ordered for Manitoba men convicted of murder 50 years ago
The federal justice minister has ordered a new trial for two Manitoba men who were convicted of murder nearly 50 years ago.
-
Two teens arrested in downtown stabbing following concert, victim later died from injuries
Two teens have been arrested in connection to a stabbing downtown where the victim later died from their injuries.
-
'Deteriorated very quickly': School board meeting disrupted by angry mob in Winnipeg
Members of the Louis Riel School Division (LRSD) board of trustees are shaken after an angry group of people disrupted a board meeting Tuesday, demanding answers about a trustee who was suspended for making transphobic comments on social media.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | RCAF releases names of pilots killed in military helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The Royal Canadian Air Force has released the names of the two pilots killed in the military helicopter crash near Garrison Petawawa this week.
-
Burn ban issued for the city of Ottawa
Ottawa residents will not be able to have campfires and wood burning outdoor fireplaces this weekend. The Ottawa Fire Service has issued a burn ban for the city, with hot and humid conditions in the forecast.
-
Section of Hwy. 417 closing for three days in July
A section of Highway 417 through the centre of Ottawa will be closed for approximately 82 hours in mid-July for the replacement of the Bronson Avenue overpass.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon councillors have little to show after first day mulling budget cuts
Saskatoon city council made almost no progress towards eliminating its $52.4 million budget deficit during its first special budget meeting Thursday.
-
1-year-old killed in Sask. hit-and-run, RCMP searching for suspect
RCMP in Saskatchewan is on the hunt for a 33-year-old man after a one-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run incident Thursday afternoon.
-
Saskatoon SPCA ask for public’s help after puppies dropped off on doorstep
The Saskatoon SPCA is asking for help after several puppies were dropped off on their doorstep.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver police investigating city’s 9th homicide of 2023
Vancouver police are investigating after a body was found in an abandoned house in East Vancouver late Wednesday night.
-
38 years after Air India bombings, 89% of Canadians in the dark about terrorist attack: study
As Canada marks the 38th anniversary of the deadliest terrorist incident in the country’s history, a new study shows most citizens don’t know about the Air India bombings.
-
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Surrey: RCMP
A man is in hospital with critical injuries after police say a bus struck him while he was crossing the street early Friday morning.
Regina
-
1-year-old killed in Sask. hit-and-run, RCMP searching for suspect
RCMP in Saskatchewan is on the hunt for a 33-year-old man after a one-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run incident Thursday afternoon.
-
'Very stressful': Sask. tire shops caught up in alleged inter-provincial tire scam
A tire shop owner in Saskatchewan is warning others after he says he was nearly defrauded in an inter-provincial tire scam, almost losing several thousand dollars worth of product.
-
Planned Parenthood blocked from Saskatchewan schools
Planned Parenthood has been suspended from running programs in Saskatchewan schools after “ABC sex cards” were made available to Grade 9 students.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. fishers fined $17K for illegal catches, obstruction off Galiano Island
Four recreational anglers were fined a total of $17,000 and forfeited their fishing gear after violating the federal Fisheries Act in British Columbia's southern Gulf Islands.
-
BC Ferries warns of cancellations over the summer
BC Ferries is warning the public to brace for ferry cancellations this summer due to staff shortages.
-
Saanich dog owners protest district's off-leash park strategy
Dog owners in Saanich are protesting a strategy that’s been proposed by the district to reduce off-leash access in parks.