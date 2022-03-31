'We're so excited': Festivals slated for Fredericton this year prepare for a big return

The East Coast Music Awards (ECMA) is ready to celebrate a full-fledged return in Fredericton this year since pandemic-related restrictions have been lifted.

"We are so fortunate to be the first live event. For the ECMA's coming back on the other side... we have 105 delegates, is what I'm told, that will be in the city,” said Emma Chevarie with the East Coast Music Awards.

“The city will come alive with people from outside of here, all of our local musicians are really excited and getting ready."

The pandemic also put off Fredericton's Shivering Songs Festival earlier this winter. Now, its organizers say they're cautiously hopeful.

"There is no relief until the day that the show happens,” said Zach Atkinson a coordinator for Shivering Songs.

“Because we've gone right up to the day before an event is supposed to happen and had to cancel it, so all there is, is planning and positive thinking,” he added.

That positivity can be felt throughout the capital.

Tourism Fredericton says it's already spotted the difference with hotel and restaurant bookings.

"We're so excited to be able to see music coming back, our bars and pubs filling up with people, being able to really highlight the dynamism within Fredericton and it's a wonderful post pandemic recovery,” said Stacey Russell a manager at Tourism Fredericton.

For Shivering Songs' organizers, they just hope to get things set-in-stone.

"We just want to be able to set a date and put on a performance," said Atkinson. "That's kind of our biggest goal and I hope that we get there."

“We've definitely done it throughout the two years but we've also moved a lot of things. So, we're hoping to get to, 'Here's a date,' and we don't want to inconvenience people or the artist."

After two years of postponing and cancellations, it seems most event organizers are ready to put on a show.

"To see people coming back to experiencing live music for themselves in person, sharing that energy in a space together, seeing each other smile," said Chevarie. "These are the stories we get to make, the memories that get made."

Shivering Songs takes place between April 13 and April 16, while the ECMA's will be in Fredericton from May 4 to May 8.