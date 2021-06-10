LUNENBURG, N.S. -- In the heart of Old Town Lunenburg, you’ll find Kelly and Jason Conrad’s shop filled with fresh seafood and family tradition.

“I’m a fourth generation Lunenburger,” shop co-owner Kelly Conrad explains. “My grandfather and great-grandfather were both sea captains.”

The husband and wife duo opened up Dory Mates’ Seafood Shop three years ago after they noticed something was missing in the town – a place to buy fresh seafood.

A tradition which Kelly says has whittled away over the years.

“Before you knew it, you couldn’t buy fresh seafood in Lunenburg,” she explains. “I saw that for years working in the restaurant industry, so we decided to open a fish market cause (sic) you couldn’t buy fresh fish. I sent all of our restaurant customers to buy fresh fish at the super market and it made no sense.”

Dory Mates’ Seafood Shop serves a variety of local products, some of which are caught off the coast of Lunenburg by Jason and, once in a while, Kelly goes fishing too.

“I do lobster, mackerel and herring,” Jason explains. “The herring we use to make our Solomon Gundy, which is quite popular. But it’s cod fish, cusk, swordfish, tuna, halibut, snow grab, Jonah crab, and if you have a special request, we can even try to get that.”

The Conrad’s say they look forward to having customers in the shop again. Right now they’re only doing curbside pickup.

Before the pandemic began, the pair also catered events. However, next week they’ll start their harbour-side lobster boils again, in partnership with Lightship Brewing Co. in Lunenburg, all while following public health protocols.

“We really take pride in it,” Kelly says. “With our ancestors, and keeping it alive here in Lunenburg, offering fresh local product that’s mostly sustainably sourced.”

The company offers a new take on an old tradition, built on love and a passion for the local fishing industry.

This story is part of CTV News at Five's Tides and Tables series. To see more visit tidesandtables.ca