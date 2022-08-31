'We want to amplify their voices': 'Racialized 506' podcast returns with new episodes

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | PM Trudeau shuffling two cabinet ministers Tassi and Jaczek

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is re-assigning ministers Filomena Tassi and Helena Jaczek in a small internal cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall on Wednesday. In a simple swap of portfolios, Jaczek will be named Canada's new public services and procurement minister, while Tassi will be taking on the lower-profile portfolio as the minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, CTV News has confirmed.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a media availability following a round table meeting that he and the Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing, Diversity and Inclusion had with local delegates at the Country Hills Library in Kitchener, Ont. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island

  • NEW

    NEW | 'Fully operational': New coast guard base opens on Vancouver Island

    A new coast guard base has opened at the northern tip of Vancouver Island in Port Hardy, B.C. Locals and the Canadian Coast Guard celebrated the grand opening of the station, called the Canadian Coast Guard Hardy Bay Base, at a ceremony Tuesday. The 16,000-square-foot station was funded by the federal government and includes office spaces, storage spaces for vessels and emergency response equipment, and houses a large drive-on floating dock so that specialized equipment can be loaded onto coast guard ships.

    The new Canadian Coast Guard base in Port Hardy, B.C., is pictured during a grand opening ceremony. Aug. 30, 2022. (Canadian Coast Guard)

  • Langford's newest park named in honour of two men who died fighting fire in 1967

    A new city park in Langford, B.C., has been named after two firefighters who died while attending a nearby fire on Skirt Mountain more than 50 years ago. During the summer of 1967, Vancouver Island was experiencing an extremely hot and dry summer. Two pilots, Alex Davidson and Robert Moore, were piloting a Canso water bomber stationed in Prince George, B.C., when a decision was made to reposition the plane at Patricia Bay off Vancouver Island.