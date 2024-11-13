'We want to end tragedies': NSLC, MADD Canada program teaches students dangers of impaired driving

Students across Nova Scotia are being educated on the dangers of impaired driving.

MADD Canada and the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) are bringing a new school program to students over the next year.

“Our goal is to stop impaired driving from happening,” said MADD Canada representative Jeric Tamayo.

On Wednesday, the presentation was delivered to students at Caledonia Junior High School in Dartmouth.

“It’s really important for them to be aware about the consequences when it comes to impaired driving because it really affects them individually, their families, their friends and the whole community as well,” said Tamayo.

According to MADD Canada, collisions are a leading cause of death among young people, with alcohol, cannabis or other drugs involved in more than half of those crashes.

“We want to end tragedies from happening all over Canada, and that’s really important for us to be able to educate students to be able to make the right decisions,” Tamayo said.

While the students at Wednesday’s presentation are not old enough to buy or consume alcohol or cannabis products, the NSLC said it’s important to educate teens on impaired driving now.

“Young people, especially in junior high and high school, are gaining a lot of autonomy and independence in terms of driver’s licence, going out with their friends,” said Marley MacDonald, the director of responsibility and sustainability with the NSLC.

“It’s really never too early to share that message of never driving impaired.”

For those who find themselves in a difficult situation, students learned today there is always a safe choice available.

“Whether that’s calling a friend or a guardian or a parent, taking a taxi or a bus ride home. You don’t have to drive impaired, and that’s a really important message that we want to ensure that everyone understands especially leading into the holiday season,” said MacDonald.

MADD Canada and the NSLC will be giving 40 presentations at English and French schools across Nova Scotia this year.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.