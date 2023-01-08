'We will not forgive': Crowd gathers in Halifax for PS-752 anniversary

Emotions were high Sunday as community members in Halifax came together to commemorate the lives of those who died in flight PS-752 three years ago.

The tragedy is difficult to forget for many people attending the rally at the Halifax Commons.

“It is very important that every year we get together, [that] we be there. We will not forgive and we will not forget,” said Mana Wareham, who attended the rally.

While many people came to show solidarity, others mourned privately but shared their stories.

“Last time I saw my mom, on the first day of 2020, she was the most hopeful I had seen her in a long time. She wanted to move closer to her children. [The hopes] they have all been tormented and none of us are immune,” said Pegah Adibi, daughter of one of the victims.

The group brought flowers to lay on a makeshift graveyard. For many at the rally, the tribute is deeply personal.

“Flight 752 was one of the many crimes that this regime has done,” said Ziba Mashkouri.

People also chanted the name Mahsa Amini, the woman who died at the hands of Iran’s morality police last year, with a clear message.

“We want freedom and we want democracy for Iranians,” said Wareham.

With this rally, and what people are calling the Iranian Revolution 2023, the calls for government intervention are growing stronger.

“We want them to kick out the officials, especially Canada. Look into the families of the regime officials living here,” Mashkouri said.

A difficult day to forget for many, but the hope for justice continues.