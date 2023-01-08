'We will not forgive': Crowd gathers in Halifax for PS-752 anniversary

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Adam Rich, 'Eight Is Enough' actor, dead at 54

Adam Rich, an actor who rose to fame as a child playing the youngest Bradford family member, Nicholas, on the TV drama 'Eight Is Enough,' has died, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. He was 54.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island