'We would love to call Halifax home': Chad Michael Murray on his made-in-the-Maritimes drama series 'Sullivan's Crossing'

A new CTV drama series premiering this weekend was filmed in Nova Scotia and stars Hollywood heartthrob Chad Michael Murray.

Known for his roles on the shows “One Tree Hill,” “Gilmore Girls,” and films “Freaky Friday” and “A Cinderella Story” -- in the early 2000s, the American actor captured hearts all over the world.

This Sunday, he’ll debut a new character for fans to fall in love with -- Cal Jones on the new CTV Original Drama series “Sullivan’s Crossing.”

“Cal is, as we’ve come to know him, is the mystery man,” he said during an interview with CTV Atlantic’s Katie Kelly.

The 10-episode series also stars British Columbia actor Morgan Kohan, who plays Maggie Sullivan.

“At the base of it, it’s about a woman whose perfectly-curated life kinda blows up in her face and she's forced to head back to the campground, small town that she grew up in and reconnect with her father that she has been estranged from for years,” she says.

“Sullivan’s Crossing” will also reunite Michael Murray with his former co-star, Scott Patterson.

“Oh man, I’ve known Scott, gosh, almost 20 years or maybe more, that’ll blow your mind, from back in our ‘Gilmore Girls’ days,” he says.

“I knew coming in, I had a relationship with somebody. Like, ‘Hey Scott, how you doin’ buddy? Good to see you,’ you know. It eases you in a little bit.”

The show is set in Nova Scotia and was filmed in the province last summer.

Michael Murray and Kohan say it’s hard to choose what they love most about the Maritimes.

“This is my first time and you stole my heart,” Kohan says. “I’m an East Coaster now, will you adopt me please? Honestly, I’m obsessed with it, it’s beautiful. My dog loves it out there.”

“Everyone wanted to make you comfortable and once we did, we just got as immersed and as involved in the community as we could. We made so many friends that’ll be lifters,” Michael Murray says.

“And, gosh, jet skiing… I highly, highly recommend it and there’s a little ice cream shop on the boardwalk there, you gotta try it.”

His wife also found a favourite local coffee shop and his kids joined dance and football teams while in the Halifax area.

“We all love it, I mean, genuinely. We would love to call Halifax home, we would, it’s one of those places that you’ll never forget. The kids miss it,” he says.

“I loved every aspect of it, so hopefully, who knows, maybe we'll be setting up shop (there) real soon.”

In the meantime, viewers can catch Michael Murray and Kohan in season one of “Sullivan’s Crossing,” which premieres Sunday night on CTV.

“I definitely think it’s heartwarming, I think it’s very grounded, I think it’s real,” Kohan says.

“We have some really beautiful, intimate scenes and moments. And I think it’s extremely relatable.”

“Enjoy, enjoy, enjoy. It only gets better, day by day, episode by episode – I promise you,” Michael Murray says. “You’re gonna be hooked!”