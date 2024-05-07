Weak oversight of N.S. youth homes increases risk of improper child care: auditor

HALIFAX -

Nova Scotia's auditor general says vulnerable children are at risk of being improperly cared for because of weak oversight within the province's temporary care and youth home network.

Kim Adair's report released Tuesday says social workers are not meeting with children as often as needed, which she says impacts the workers' ability to produce proper care plans.

It also says some children's needs are not being met because their care plans are outdated or missing altogether.

Adair is also criticizing the agreements between the Department of Community Services and care providers, saying they lack mechanisms to hold people accountable.

Between 2021 and 2023, there were 271 Nova Scotia children placed in child and youth care homes and 227 children in temporary emergency arrangements.

Adair is scheduled to discuss her report at a news conference later today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2024.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.