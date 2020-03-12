HALIFAX -- All schools operated by the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education will be closed on Friday after staff received what they deemed to be a "credible weapons threat to students and staff."

Staff at the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education (CBVRCE) said the threat was directed at several schools.

"After consultation and conversations with the Cape Breton Regional Police, and in an abundance of caution, the CBVRCE will close all schools and RCE offices tomorrow, March 13, for the full day," the CBVRCE said in a news release. "We understand there may be questions. We are asking that the police be given the ability to do their investigation. Information will be shared as appropriate."

School administrators say this is not related to COVID-19.

This threat does not affect schools operated by the Strait Regional Centre for Education.