Weather causes cancellations, disrupts travel in the Maritimes

SYDNEY, N.S. -

A weather system bringing downpours and thunderstorms impacted much of the Maritimes on Wednesday causing cancellations and disrupting travel.

The Caribbean Princess cruise ship was scheduled to stop in Sydney, N.S. but its visit was cancelled because of high winds.

“When a cruise ship comes to dock, it's no problem getting to the dock, but leaving the dock sometimes, because it’s an issue for a cruise ship when it’s windy and that's the main concern,” said Paul Carrigan, Port of Sydney Interim CEO.

It's the first time this year a vessel hasn't been able to pull into port because of the weather, which comes with financial impacts.

“It means a lot for the local businesses and tourism operators and for the passengers too, because they look forward to coming to Sydney,” said Carrigan.

Marine Atlantic ferry crossings from North Sydney, N.S. and Port Aux Basques, N.L. were cancelled Wednesday because of a gale warning for the Cabot Strait.

Parks Canada closed the popular Skyline Trail because of a Les Suetes wind warning.

“Those winds could be very dangerous for visitors heading to head land boardwalk at the end of the Sky Line Trail,” said Julie Cossette, acting visitor experience manager for the Cape Breton Highlands National Park

Heavy rain fell before the sun was up this morning in Halifax.

Thousands of Nova Scotians were left without electricity, mostly affecting the western part of the province.

“There was a lightning storm that went through the province last night. It started in the western part of the province just after midnight and then into HRM and the eastern part of the province,” said Matt Drover, senior director of energy delivery at Nova Scotia Power.

The system is just the latest in a number of weather events that has affected the province.

Flash flooding from two different systems caused significant damage to infrastructure in the span of a few weeks.

“The emotional scars on our province are very deep. The financial scars are deep too. In terms of infrastructure crews are working hard. I was on a couple of sites yesterday where they’re trying to get roads repaired,” said Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston.

Houston says the province will look at how roads and bridges are constructed in the future to better withstand storms.