Weather causes delays for Canada Winter Games speed skaters

The 2023 Canada Winter Games is underway on Prince Edward Island.

Long track speed skating is set to begin on the oval in Halifax, starting Tuesday.

“This event will be a lifetime highlight for these kids,” said Canada Games Sport Lead Greg Milton.

For Nova Scotia skater Findlay Tulloch, this isan opportunity to compete in front of hometown family and friends.

“I competed against these guys in Calgary and in Quebec," said Tulloch. "I’m quite excited to skate against them on my own home ice.”

If the weather cooperates.

Monday’s long track practice sessions were washed out because of heavy rainfall.

Which raises the question; will tomorrow’s scheduled races be able to start on time?

“I would say yes," said Milton. "If you go down and look at the oval, it is covered with water but that’s rainwater.”

According to Milton, there is solid ice under the puddles and the track is designed for plus-five degrees.

This mild and wet Maritime weather may not seem ideal for outdoor skating but in western Canada, frigid cold weather can also cause problems.

“They had to cancel a day because it was too cold," said Milton.

There are multiple refrigeration units at the Oval, operating around the clock, and organizers are being nimble with the race schedule for this week.

"We can skate into the evening if we have to,” said Milton.

Canada Winter Games long track speed skating is scheduled to be finished on Friday, but Milton saidraces can be pushed back to Saturday if needed.