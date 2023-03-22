Weather statements issued in the Maritimes ahead of snow Thursday

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements in the Maritimes ahead of a spring mix of snow and rain arriving Thursday.

The statement in effect for northern New Brunswick calls for 10 to 20 cm of snow Thursday into Friday morning. Likewise, a statement out for Cape Breton calls for a potential of 10 to 20 cm snowfall with lower amounts on parts of the coast. The snow comes in a bit later for Cape Breton Thursday evening into Friday. For both areas, Environment Canada notes that snowfall warnings may be required in future updates.

Special weather statements are in effect for northern New Brunswick and Cape Breton ahead of snow Thursday into Friday.The inclement weather gets started as some initial snow arriving in western New Brunswick Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon will see the snow become more widespread in New Brunswick and a mix of snow turning to rain for western Nova Scotia. The snow will arrive for Prince Edward Island and eastern Nova Scotia Thursday evening and Cape Breton late evening or near midnight. The snow will linger into Friday for Prince Edward Island, the north shore of mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton. The will be a chance of flurries or showers on Friday for the remainder of the Maritimes.

Snow will develop across a large area of the Maritimes Thursday afternoon and evening, with a turn to rain in southern New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia.”>Given the mix of precipitation and the wet nature of the snow, accumulations will be varied around the region. As above, the highest snow potential will be northern New Brunswick and Cape Breton. I’d also caution that parts of Prince Edward Island, especially in the west, could reach or exceed 10 cm of snow as well. Central areas of New Brunswick and northern/eastern areas of mainland Nova Scotia could pick up 5 to 10 cm of snow. Southwestern New Brunswick and western mainland Nova Scotia could see up to five cm of slushy snow before a turn to rain, which could total 5 to 20 mm.

The most snow accumulation is expected in northern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and eastern areas of Nova Scotia.Wind isn’t expected to be a widespread issue with the system. Southeast gusts of 30 to 50 km/h will accompany the snow and rain, except gusts up to 60 km/h on exposed areas of the coast. Stronger easterly gusts of 60 to 80 km/h are possible for Cape Breton Friday morning. Northern Inverness County could approach peak gusts of 100 km/h Friday morning due to the topography of the Highlands.

