Weather update: Conditions in the Maritimes change Thursday night

In the thick of a mix of snow and rain, accompanied in some cases by high winds, the Maritimes will see a change in weather conditions Thursday night into Friday.

Snow and rain continues to add up

Snowy and slush roads were present for much of New Brunswick Thursday afternoon. Additional snow amounts of 5 to 15 cm are expected Thursday afternoon into evening for central and northern areas. Snowfall warnings continue.

Additional snow expected Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening.

There will be some initial snow for both Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, but it will be followed by a turn to rain. Ten to 20 mm of rain is already being reported in western areas of Nova Scotia with more to come Thursday afternoon. Rain totals of 10 to 40 mm are expected with the system, with the higher rain totals mostly in Halifax and eastern Nova Scotia.

The steady snow clears northeastern New Brunswick early Thursday evening. The steady rain clears P.E.I. and eastern Nova Scotia early Thursday evening. There will be a mix of flurries and showers for the Maritimes Thursday night into Friday morning.

The steady snow and rain clears northeast of the Maritimes early Thursday evening.

Wind to change direction

The strongest southeasterly wind will be felt in eastern Nova Scotia and eastern P.E.I. Thursday afternoon through early evening.

The wind will become northwest and west by midnight. While it may briefly lull, it is expected to pick back up again before sunrise Friday. Peak gusts will reach 40 to 60 km/h for much of the Maritimes Friday. P.E.I., the north shore of Nova Scotia, Cape Breton, and coastal areas of the southwest of Nova Scotia may reach gusts closer to 70 km/h.

A cold and gusty westerly wind blows across the Maritimes on Friday.

The strong winds have resulted in traffic restrictions on the Confederation Bridge and disruption to ferry travel services.

Falling temperatures could lead to icy surfaces

The westerly wind Thursday night will begin to usher colder air back into the region.

Temperatures for much of the region are expected to fall to near and below freezing Thursday night into Friday morning. Standing wet and slushy surfaces could turn icy. Additionally, the lighter flurries and showers expected Thursday night could also lead to slick spots.

There will be cold weather for the weekend, with temperatures below average for early December. The colder air will be moderating through early next week.