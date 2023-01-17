Weather warnings lifted across the Maritimes, power outages and school closures persist in N.B.

Weather warnings that were in place across the Maritimes Monday have been lifted, but some power outages and school closures persist in New Brunswick.

All schools in Bathurst, N.B., Dalhousie, N.B. and Campebellton, N.B., are closed Tuesday. Schools in Miramichi, N.B., and Rexton, N.B., are open, however, buses were delayed by an hour Tuesday morning.

Schools in the Anglophone South School District are open Tuesday, but all buses in that area were delayed by an hour.

School buses in the Anglophone West School District weather zones four to nine also ran on a one-hour delay Tuesday.

The following schools are also closed in New Brunswick due to power outages:

Hillsborough Elementaryin Hillsborough, N.B.

Caledonia Regional High Schoolin Hillsborough, N.B.

Riverside Consolidated Schoolin Riverside-Albert, N.B.

Salisbury Regional Schoolin Salisbury, N.B.

Salisbury Elementary Schoolin Salisbury, N.B.

Schools in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are open Tuesday.

WEATHER CONDITIONS

CTV Atlantic’s chief meteorologist, Kalin Mitchell, says while the weather warnings have ended, icy conditions persist in parts of New Brunswick.

“Remaining precipitation in the Maritimes has become patchy in coverage and light in nature on Tuesday,” said Mitchell.

“Northern and western areas of New Brunswick will remain with temperatures near or just below freezing Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures provincewide are expected to fall below zero Tuesday night.”

Mitchell says New Brunswick will likely see some snow on Wednesday.

“Most widespread and persistent snow is expected in the northern areas of the province, where it could total between two and eight centimetres.”

POWER OUTAGES

Thousands of NB Power customers are still without power following days of freezing rain, snow and rain.

As of 12 p.m. Tuesday, more than 3,100 NB Power customers were still without power – most of which were in the Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe areas.

In Nova Scotia, 62 customers were in the dark as of 12 p.m. Tuesday, while 35 remained in the dark on Prince Edward Island.

TRANSPORTATION

Marine Atlantic has cancelled the following crossings on Tuesday due to weather conditions: