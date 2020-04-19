SYDNEY -- Planning your big day is stressful enough, but many couples have had to change their wedding plans due to COVID-19

In a few weeks, Alysha McIntyre and C.J. McNeil were scheduled to be married at Holy Cross Church in Glace Bay, N.S.

But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their May 15 date has now been pushed back to December.

It’s tough, it was really, really bad,” says McIntyre. “I was really stressed for a while, and broken a little bit.”

The couple picked the year 2020 to tie the knot because it marked 10 years together. But finding an alternate date has not been easy.

“At first I didn’t want to get married in December or during the winter, but at the same time I wanted to get married in 2020,” says McIntyre. “I was trying to find a date for August to October, but everything was booked.”

Jamie Toomey was in the same situation, planning to get married in July, but will now be settling for a November wedding- that is if COVID-19 allows for it.

“It was just very stressful booking it for one, and then having to re-book it all due to the circumstances,” says Toomey. “The biggest part was, am I going to lose any money?”

Some wedding venues in Cape Breton are asking people not to cancel their weddings yet, believing the season could still be salvaged.

Cape Breton is a hot spot for summer weddings, with between 30-45 wedding booked at the Keltic Lodge alone.

The manager at Keltic Lodge is telling bridges to be to hold off cancelling for now, with wedding season just a month away.

“Right now under the current circumstances, we wouldn’t be able to do any because it’s groups of five or less, and only when necessary,” says Kevin Hurd, manager at Keltic Lodge.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, has said it will be at least June before the province can look at lifting restrictions, and even then it will be a gradual process.

“If your wedding was planned for a Saturday, we might have to put you on a Friday, or a Sunday, or maybe even a Wednesday,” says Hurd.

For bridges-to-be, this is just another challenge to overcome during these difficult days.

“It’s like, is it meant to be or is it not? It starts to make you wonder,” says Toomey.