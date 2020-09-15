HALIFAX -- A 26-year-old man from Wedgeport, Nova Scotia has died after a single vehicle collision Monday night.

Yarmouth Rural RCMP say they responded to a call of a single vehicle collision shortly after 10 p.m. on September 14.

Police say the collision occurred when a car left the roadway and came to rest in the woods, on Highway 334 in Wedgeport.

The driver and sole occupant, a 26-year-old man from Wedgeport, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 334 near River Lane Road was closed for several hours but re-opened early this morning.

The cause of the collision is under investigation. An RCMP Collision Analyst was called to examine the scene.