Wednesday morning assault in Dartmouth under investigation: police

    A Halifax Regional Police vehicle is pictured in an undated file photo. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic) A Halifax Regional Police vehicle is pictured in an undated file photo. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic)
    Police say they are investigating an assault that happened in Dartmouth, N.S., Wednesday morning.

    Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an injured person in the 200 block of Wyse Road around 8:30 a.m.

    A man in this 50s was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from police.

    Halifax Regional Police says there will be a police presence in the area for “an extended period of time.”

    No suspect information has been provided by police.

    Anyone with information, or video from the area, is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

