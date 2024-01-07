Weekend cold snap expected to bring snowstorm to some parts of Nova Scotia

With an air temperature of -7 C and strong wind gusts making it feel more like -1C, Saturday wasn't the kind of day you would want to spend too long outdoors.

However, a man who identified himself only as Mark spent some of the day on the corner of Prince Street near the Esplanade in Sydney, N.S., where a bitter wind howled off Sydney harbour.

"I'm homeless. I live in a tent,” he said. "It's not nice. You just have to have a lot of blankets."

CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell says while the temperatures themselves really aren't uncommon for this time of year, the cold snap will contribute to a winter storm that's expected for parts of Western Nova Scotia Sunday into Monday.

"A general 10 to 20 centimeters expected beginning around Halifax, and then running down the south shore of the province all the way into the tri-counties,” Mitchell said.

In Halifax, while some bundled up along Spring Garden Road and snow equipment was at the ready for the expected snow, others were taking the cold weather — and the forecast — more in stride.

"I'm flying to Winnipeg tomorrow, but even if I was staying here — it's seasonal weather,” said Halifax-based actress Lucy Decoutere, who was on the Halifax waterfront on Saturday. "I've got good clamp-ons on my shoes, if I need them."

Back in Sydney, where it's at the very least been the coldest day so far this winter, it looks like the area will be spared any significant snowfall this weekend.

However, Mitchell — and others — feel the worst of the season is likely still to come.

"This is not bad yet, but it's going to get colder,” Mark said.

A temporary emergency shelter with 50 beds will be open at the Halifax Forum from noon Sunday until noon on Monday.

