Weekend events honouring late rapper Pat Stay to take place in Halifax, Dartmouth

Family, friends and fans of late hip hop artist and battle rapper, Pat Stay will gather at events held in his honour on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, the Toothy Moose cabaret on Argyle Street in Halifax will host the first ever “King of the Dot” rap battle event in Nova Scotia. The event begins at 3 p.m.

“King of the Dot” is a Canadian rap battle league founded in Toronto in 2008. Fellow rapper and close friend of Stay, Quake Matthews, told CTV in February 2023 the league is where Stay started making a name for himself.

Events continue on Sunday with the second annual “Stay Day” taking place under a 25-foot mural of Stay on Maitland Street in Dartmouth that was unveiled as part of the first Stay Day on Sept. 2, 2023. The event will feature a family barbecue and live performances.

Stay was killed on Sept. 24, 2022 in Halifax. He was 36 years old.

Adam Drake, 33, was arrested in Tantallon, N.S. in September 2022 and charged with first-degree murder in Stay’s stabbing death. He is awaiting trial.

