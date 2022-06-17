Weekend festivities welcome 2022 Memorial Cup to Saint John
The first puck drop happens Monday but the party starts this weekend.
Organizers of the 2022 Memorial Cup are holding events around Saint John, N.B., two days before the tournament’s first hockey game.
The new Saint John Ball Hockey Pad will hold its grand opening Saturday at 11 a.m. near TD Station.
Ray Gracewood, the local event manager for the 2022 Memorial Cup, says organizers are putting a focus on fostering legacy projects.
“A big part of that is the opening of a world-class ball hockey facility that the public can enjoy for years to come,” says Gracewood.
The opening of the ball hockey pad will also launch a ball hockey tournament running throughout the Memorial Cup event.
The official commemoration of a mural commissioned for the Memorial Cup will take place Saturday at 2 p.m. Montreal-based artist Kevin Ledo finished the public art piece near TD Station last month, featuring two local children from the Saint John hockey community.
Saturday evening, The Strumbellas will perform in the Area 506 Container Village area. Fireworks are also scheduled Saturday on the Saint John waterfront at 11 p.m., weather permitting.
There will be street closures in uptown Saint John this weekend to usher in the event’s “One for All” district from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Grannan Street, Canterbury Street, Prince William Street, and Princess Street will be closed in Saint John for much of Saturday to accommodate Youth Day.
Grannan Street and Canterbury Street will be closed for much of Sunday to allow for Family Day activities.
Also on Sunday, portions of Smythe Street, Union Street, St. Patrick’s Street, and Water Street will be closed in the afternoon to make way for a parade welcoming the cup’s entrance.
“We’d encourage all city residents to come out and line the streets,” says Gracewood. “There may be an arrival of the cup that is beyond anybody’s expectations focusing on a helicopter arrival.”
The plan is for the Memorial Cup parade procession to begin Sunday at 4 p.m. from Long’s Wharf to the Area 506 Container Village.
Full coverage of the 2022 Memorial Cup can be found on TSN and on TSN.ca.
The Saint John Sea Dogs will face off against the Hamilton Bulldogs Monday night.
