

The Canadian Press





A fire early Saturday morning did significant damage to an apartment building under construction in downtown Fredericton.

The location of the blaze forced NB Power crews to cut power for most of the downtown, impacting some businesses and forcing cancellation of the farmers market for the day.

It also meant that generators had to be used to continue pumping flood waters from the basements of buildings around the provincial legislature.

Crews were tearing down what was left of the apartment building Saturday.