Weekend of gratitude: 38th IWK Telethon raises $6.7 million, honours hospital staff

During a weekend filled with donations and patient stories, the 38th annual IWK Telethon for Children raised a record-breaking $6.7 million.

Due to COVID-19, the live show was hosted at the CTV Atlantic studios in Halifax on Sunday, with phone operators taking donations from the Atlantica Hotel.

"What Maritimers have shown us once again is that they want to be part of team IWK. They give generously because they believe in our region’s women, children and families, ensuring they have access to nothing less than the very best care at the IWK," said Jennifer Gillivan, president and CEO of the IWK Foundation, in a news release.

This year, the show kicked off Saturday evening with a special IWK program that featured performers and special guests dedicated to the staff at the children's hospital.

"The past two years have demonstrated the IWK team’s unwavering commitment to the care of our Maritime patients and families," said Gillivan. "We were so grateful and extremely proud to recognize them during our annual Telethon."

Hosted by CTV's Jayson Baxter and Katie Kelly, the two-hour special made for an evening filled with glamour, giving, and gratitude.

"It's a heartfelt thank you to those who worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic, providing specialized care for Maritime women and children," said Baxter during the special tribute.

The telethon is the children hospital’s largest annual fundraiser that supports top priorities such as equipment, education, research and innovation. A total of $6,733,024.50 was raised for the IWK during the 38th telethon.

Some donors also assisted the hospital in purchasing several pieces of equipment, including transport chairs for the Emergency Department, and halo bassinets for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

"What a rewarding experience for our entire team," said Liz Rigney, executive producer of the IWK Telethon. "Everyone who works on the show -- from the production teams to the hosts -- take great pride in being involved. People are personally invested in the success of this show and it’s inspiring to know the effort we put in pays off."

Co-hosts CTV's Maria Panopalis and Todd Battis shared their personal connections to the IWK and noted that many Maritimers, at one point or another, have or will need to access care at the hospital.

"Caring for our children is one thing that will always bring us together because we all agree our Maritime kids deserve world-class care, and they deserve it right here, close to where we live," said Panopalis, during the telethon. "When you think of all the people we know, even the people we work with, so many of them have their own IWK experiences to share."

CTV Atlantic’s general manager, Trent McGrath, also shared his pride with the work done during the telethon and added the care given at the IWK is something worth celebrating.

"We could not be happier the Foundation and CTV are dedicating this year’s telethon to the IWK staff and health-care professionals. The IWK is a fixture in our community and the care and passion each member of its team showcases is truly something to be celebrated."

Gillivan adds, on behalf of the hospital, they are humbled by the generosity of the community, and that she is already planning next year's show.

"Tomorrow, our work to raise funds for the IWK will continue and we’re humbled to know our generous community will always be right there with us," she says.