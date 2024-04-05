Weekend of N.B. eclipse events lead into Monday’s big spectacle

A weekend of eclipse-related events across New Brunswick will lead into Monday’s big spectacle.

In addition to multiple public viewing events on April 8, special multi-day festivals following the themes of space, science, and spirituality will tee-up the eclipse.

Miramichi’s ‘Total Eclipse Totale’ features the Astronomy East Conference, two nights of live music stages, and a special drone show.

On Saturday night, about 70 drones will form images in a co-ordinated sound performance over the Miramichi Airport.

“We think that’s going to be a big hit,” says Miramichi Mayor, Adam Lordon, in an interview.

The Miramichi Airport will also serve as a public viewing location for Monday’s eclipse.

“It’s going to be like a big drive-in movie theatre for these events that are going to be taking place, so the community and our visitors can gather and experience all of this together,” says Lordon.

Fredericton’s ‘EclipseFest’ includes special exhibits and presentations at ScienceEast, the Beaverbrook Art Gallery, and the downtown public library this weekend, as well as Monday. Local businesses are also organizing eclipse-themed gatherings and promotions over the three-day festival.

On Sunday night, a gratitude ceremony will be held at the old burial grounds near Fredericton’s Woodstock Road titled ‘Honouring the Eclipse, Nature’s Extraordinary Phenomenon.’ The event, hosted by Sitansisk’s Evan Sacobie at 7 p.m., will include a sacred fire and tobacco ceremony.

“There’s action taking place all over the city,” says Fredericton mayor Kate Rogers, in an interview. “There’s 37 different events that are a part of ‘EclipseFest.’

“Fredericton really is known for its festivals. I feel we turn a lot of things into festivals to make them exciting and bring people together.”

Woodstock is hosting its own three-day ‘EclipseFest’ with family activities and a Rotary Dance at the AYR Motor Centre, along with craft vendors downtown. Woodstock has plans for three public viewing locations on Monday afternoon.

The District of Tobique Valley has several events covering ‘Totality Over the Tobique’ with a youth science fair on Saturday afternoon, a dance at the Plaster Rock Legion on Saturday night, and a stargazing gathering in advance of Monday’s viewing events.

In addition to a community viewing event Monday, ‘Total Eclipse of the Hartland’ includes a local Legion dance on Saturday night, where you can be certain a particular song will receive multiple spins.

