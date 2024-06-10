Weekend rain welcome by potato producers as the Maritimes is rated as being abnormally dry

Weekend rain

Rain totals from this past weekend range from a soaking to a sprinkle in the Maritimes. The highest rain totals were in central and northern areas of New Brunswick. Prince Edward Island did a bit better than expected for rain, with a general 10 to 20 mm. A few spots in Nova Scotia reported some totals over 10 mm, likely due to some isolated, heavier showers.

Rain reports from weather stations and volunteers Friday through the weekend.

Abnormally dry

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada releases a drought report at the end of each month. The report listed the Maritimes as being in abnormally dry conditions for the end of May.

I spoke with some potato growers and producers in the region as to the conditions. Charles Murphy of Murphy’s Seed Potatoes in P.E.I. tells me the weekend rain was welcome and they are doing well for soil moisture at the moment, but need weekly rain for that to continue.

Richard Strang of Strang’s Produce in Malden, N.B., says “the dry start to the season was welcome because it made planting easier. Now though, about 25 to 30 mm of rain a week would be ideal as the plants are starting to produce tubers and need available water to grow well.”

Monday showers and thunderstorm risk

A low-pressure system centred near northern New Brunswick is keeping some scattered showers in the region to start this week. The most widespread showers for Monday afternoon and evening will be in New Brunswick, with isolated showers for both Nova Scotia and P.E.I.

There is a risk of developing thunderstorms Monday afternoon into early evening for central and southern areas of New Brunswick. Cumberland County in Nova Scotia and western P.E.I. will also have a low chance of small thunderstorms.

One other area to watch for isolated thunderstorms is in Nova Scotia. Specifically, the area from near the Minas Basin and extending across the North Shore of the mainland and into Inverness and Victoria Counties in Cape Breton. Most showers, and any occurring thunderstorms, in the Maritimes should be in the process of dissipating by 8 to 10 p.m.

A few areas in the Maritimes with a higher chance of showers or small thunderstorms by Monday late afternoon and extending into early evening.

I’ll have updates and regional weather conditions on CTV News Atlantic programming 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 11:30 p.m..