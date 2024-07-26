Weekend weather set to turn the heat up in the Maritimes

Friday pop-up showers and thunderstorms

Watch for scattered showers in southeastern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and northern/eastern Nova Scotia Friday afternoon into early evening. The atmosphere is a bit on the buoyant side with warm, humid air at the surface below cooler, drier air aloft. That means that, along with the showers, some small thunderstorms will be possible.

This is all driven by daytime heating, so, as we lose that in the evening, the showers and thunderstorms will dissipate and end.

There will be a few clouds and some very patchy fog/mist overnight into Saturday morning.

Isolated, pop-up thunderstorms possible within some showers Friday afternoon into early evening.

Sunny side up this weekend

A ridge of high pressure building in from the west will be large and in charge for our weekend weather.

Expect mostly sunny conditions on both Saturday and Sunday. The nights will have just a few clouds and a bit of patchy fog.

No precipitation is expected in the region this weekend.

A mostly sunny and warm-to-hot July day to get the weekend started.

Turning up the heat

High temperatures will range 24 to 28 degrees for most communities in the Maritimes on Saturday – that is a pretty typical for a warm late-July day.

With mainly sunny conditions expected Sunday, and with a returning southwest wind, temperatures take another step up. Highs on Sunday will be in the high-20s and low-30s, with the exception of some coastal areas.

Hotter on Sunday with the exception of more moderate temperatures for a few coastal areas.

The southwesterly wind on Sunday will be more directly onshore for parts of the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia and the Bay of Fundy coastline of New Brunswick. High temperatures on the coast for those areas may be held in the low-to-mid 20s.

Mind your provincial and municipal outdoor fire restrictions. Natural Resources Canada does have the fire danger climbing into the moderate-to-high range for much of the Maritimes on Sunday.

The forecast for the fire danger index by National Resources Canada for Sunday.